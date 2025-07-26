Melania Trump Was 'Very Involved' in Jeffrey Epstein's Social Circle Before Meeting Husband Donald, Author Claims

Donald Trump’s friendship with pedophile Jeffrey Epstein dates back to the 1980s, around the same time the president met his wife, Melania Trump.

In a new “The Daily Beast Podcast,” biographer Michael Wolff explained how Melania’s involvement with Jeffrey is what led her to meet her husband before they married in 2005.

During the broadcast, Michael divulged his knowledge on the first lady’s relationship with the convicted s-- offender, saying she was “very involved” with his social circles, which could potentially be the final nail in the coffin for the president’s alleged involvement with the financier’s pedophile ring.