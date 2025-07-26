or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > News > Melania Trump
OK LogoNEWS

Melania Trump Was 'Very Involved' in Jeffrey Epstein's Social Circle Before Meeting Husband Donald, Author Claims

photo of Donald Trump and Melania Trump
Source: mega

Melania Trump claimed she met her husband at a Kit Kat Klub party in 1988.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

July 26 2025, Published 6:52 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Article continues below advertisement

Donald Trump’s friendship with pedophile Jeffrey Epstein dates back to the 1980s, around the same time the president met his wife, Melania Trump.

In a new “The Daily Beast Podcast,” biographer Michael Wolff explained how Melania’s involvement with Jeffrey is what led her to meet her husband before they married in 2005.

During the broadcast, Michael divulged his knowledge on the first lady’s relationship with the convicted s-- offender, saying she was “very involved” with his social circles, which could potentially be the final nail in the coffin for the president’s alleged involvement with the financier’s pedophile ring.

Article continues below advertisement

'Epstein [Knew] Her Well'

photo of Michael Wolff
Source: @TheDailyBeast/YouTube

Michael Wolff claimed a model agent linked to Jeffrey Epstein introduced Melania Trump to Donald Trump.

“Where does [Melania] fit into the Epstein story? Where does she fit into this, into this whole culture of models of indeterminate age? So, this is another complicated dimension in this,” he told podcast host Joanna Coles.

“She’s introduced by a model agent, both of whom Trump and Epstein are involved with,” the author claimed. “She’s introduced to Trump that way. Epstein [knew] her well.”

Article continues below advertisement
photo of Jeffrey Epstein
Source: mega

Jeffrey Epstein and Donald Trump had been friends since the 1980s.

Article continues below advertisement

Melania Trump Tweets Snippet of Her Memoir

photo of Melania Trump and Donald Trump
Source: mega

The first lady said she was immediately 'captivated' by Donald Trump's 'charm.'

Despite claims made by the author, who has written several books on the president and his rise to political power, Melania wrote about her first encounter with her husband differently in her 2024 memoir, Melania.

The 55-year-old first lady and former model shared a snippet from Chapter 5 of her memoir to X on July 18, where she detailed randomly meeting the money-hungry businessman at an event held at the Kit Kat Klub in New York City after a friend invited her to join.

MORE ON:
Melania Trump

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Melania Trump Explains How She Met Husband Donald

photo of Melania Trump and Donald Trump
Source: mega

Melania Trump and Donald Trump married in 2005.

Although she did not want to go to the party in “September 1988,” Melania said she was eager to mingle with socialites and meet new people after having just landed from a “whirlwind trip to Paris.”

“I saw my friend wave at someone behind me. When I turned around, I noticed a man and an attractive blonde woman approaching us,” she said of her first time seeing Donald in person.

“‘Hi, I’m Donald Trump,’ the man said when he reached my table. ‘Nice to meet you.’ I recognized the name, and I knew he was a businessman or celebrity, but not much else,” the first lady continued. “He put his hand out to shake mine.”

'I Was Captivated by His Charm'

Source: @MELANIATRUMP/X

The first lady said Donald Trump was on a date with someone else when they first met.

“His eyes filled with curiosity and interest, and, seizing the opportunity, he took the seat next to mine and started a conversation. He asked me about my time in New York, my Slovenian home, and my world travels,” Melania gushed. “It was a moment of connection, a brief encounter that left a lasting impression. It was nice to make a new acquaintance.”

“From the moment our conversation began, I was captivated by his charm and easygoing nature. There was so much bustling activity around us, but his intent focus on our interaction made me feel like the center of his world,” Melania noted. “It was a refreshing departure from the usual superficial small talk, and I found myself drawn to his magnetic energy.”

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.