Melania Trump Was 'Very Involved' in Jeffrey Epstein's Social Circle Before Meeting Husband Donald, Author Claims
Donald Trump’s friendship with pedophile Jeffrey Epstein dates back to the 1980s, around the same time the president met his wife, Melania Trump.
In a new “The Daily Beast Podcast,” biographer Michael Wolff explained how Melania’s involvement with Jeffrey is what led her to meet her husband before they married in 2005.
During the broadcast, Michael divulged his knowledge on the first lady’s relationship with the convicted s-- offender, saying she was “very involved” with his social circles, which could potentially be the final nail in the coffin for the president’s alleged involvement with the financier’s pedophile ring.
'Epstein [Knew] Her Well'
“Where does [Melania] fit into the Epstein story? Where does she fit into this, into this whole culture of models of indeterminate age? So, this is another complicated dimension in this,” he told podcast host Joanna Coles.
“She’s introduced by a model agent, both of whom Trump and Epstein are involved with,” the author claimed. “She’s introduced to Trump that way. Epstein [knew] her well.”
Melania Trump Tweets Snippet of Her Memoir
Despite claims made by the author, who has written several books on the president and his rise to political power, Melania wrote about her first encounter with her husband differently in her 2024 memoir, Melania.
The 55-year-old first lady and former model shared a snippet from Chapter 5 of her memoir to X on July 18, where she detailed randomly meeting the money-hungry businessman at an event held at the Kit Kat Klub in New York City after a friend invited her to join.
Melania Trump Explains How She Met Husband Donald
Although she did not want to go to the party in “September 1988,” Melania said she was eager to mingle with socialites and meet new people after having just landed from a “whirlwind trip to Paris.”
“I saw my friend wave at someone behind me. When I turned around, I noticed a man and an attractive blonde woman approaching us,” she said of her first time seeing Donald in person.
“‘Hi, I’m Donald Trump,’ the man said when he reached my table. ‘Nice to meet you.’ I recognized the name, and I knew he was a businessman or celebrity, but not much else,” the first lady continued. “He put his hand out to shake mine.”
'I Was Captivated by His Charm'
“His eyes filled with curiosity and interest, and, seizing the opportunity, he took the seat next to mine and started a conversation. He asked me about my time in New York, my Slovenian home, and my world travels,” Melania gushed. “It was a moment of connection, a brief encounter that left a lasting impression. It was nice to make a new acquaintance.”
“From the moment our conversation began, I was captivated by his charm and easygoing nature. There was so much bustling activity around us, but his intent focus on our interaction made me feel like the center of his world,” Melania noted. “It was a refreshing departure from the usual superficial small talk, and I found myself drawn to his magnetic energy.”