Melania Trump 'Loves' Alec Baldwin's Impression of Her Husband Donald on 'Saturday Night Live,' Actor Claims
Alec Baldwin is insisting that Melania Trump was a big fan of when the actor portrayed her husband, Donald Trump, on Saturday Night Live.
The Hollywood star, who played the president on the show from October 2016 to November 2020 and won an Emmy for his performance in 2017, revealed how popular his impression was with the first lady during a 92nd Street Y event.
Alec recounted an incident involving former Trump press secretary Sean Spicer at the Emmys, where Sean allegedly mentioned Melania's appreciation for the impersonation.
He claimed, "Spicer — maybe he had a couple drinks, I don’t know; I wasn’t there… he says to the people at SNL, ‘Melania watches the show every Saturday night. And she points at the TV and says, 'That’s what he’s like! That is what he’s like! Exactly! Alec Baldwin is exactly like Donald!’"
The actor told the audience, "We’re gagging laughing, but it made sense! She loves when they give it to him, you know what I mean?"
Despite Melania's alleged affinity for Alec's portrayal, the real Donald expressed strong disapproval of the impression via social media.
He stated, "Watched Saturday Night Live hit job on me. Time to retire the boring and unfunny show," in one post and also wrote, "Just tried watching Saturday Night Live — unwatchable! Totally biased, not funny and the Baldwin impersonation just can’t get any worse. Sad."
Donald's sentiment toward the show extended to a prediction in 2022, where he tweeted, "I once hosted Saturday Night Live, and the ratings were HUUUGE! Now, however, the ratings are lower than ever before, and the show will probably be put to rest."
- Alec Baldwin Threatens to Break Trump Impersonator's Neck After He Taunts Actor About 'Rust' Shooting in Shocking Video
- Hillary Clinton Wrote Letter to Lorne Michaels After 'Saturday Night Live' Poked Fun at Teenaged Chelsea Clinton
- Saturday Night Live's Ego Nwodim Recalls the Stress of Being Onstage During Kanye West's 2018 MAGA Rant: 'I Don't Agree With This'
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
James Austin Johnson currently plays Donald on the show after Alec's tenure in the role ended.
The series has also poked fun at Melania before, who has been played by Cecily Strong for a few seasons, and they have a recurring segment called "Melania Moments."
As OK! previously reported, Alec got into a heated confrontation with another Trump impersonator last month.
On Monday, February 24, content creator Jason Scoop — who was wearing a Trump-style wig — shared a video of himself repeatedly heckling the 30 Rock actor in front of his home in New York City.
He also referenced Baldwin's Saturday Night Live impersonations of the controversial politician, calling it "not too hot" and "not too good."
When Baldwin continued to ignore him, Scoop turned the conversation back to the tragic shooting incident that occurred on the set of Rust.