Melania Trump 'Loves' Alec Baldwin's Impression of Her Husband Donald on 'Saturday Night Live,' Actor Claims

Alec recounted an incident involving former Trump press secretary Sean Spicer at the Emmys, where Sean allegedly mentioned Melania's appreciation for the impersonation.

He claimed, "Spicer — maybe he had a couple drinks, I don’t know; I wasn’t there… he says to the people at SNL, ‘Melania watches the show every Saturday night. And she points at the TV and says, 'That’s what he’s like! That is what he’s like! Exactly! Alec Baldwin is exactly like Donald!’"

The actor told the audience, "We’re gagging laughing, but it made sense! She loves when they give it to him, you know what I mean?"