J.D. Vance Ruthlessly Mocked by 'SNL' Star Cecily Strong for Wearing Eyeliner
Saturday Night Live star Cecily Strong didn't hold back when making fun of Donald Trump's VP, J.D. Vance, when raising money for Kamala Harris' presidential campaign.
“J.D. Vance has some very strange and upsetting positions, honestly — just ask his couch,” joked California Representative Eric Swalwell during the Monday, August 5, meeting.
“J.D. claims to be the voice of the Rust Belt, which is only true if we’re talking about his belt after he f---- an orange couch," Strong replied, referring to rumor he had s-- with a couch in his memoir.
“J.D. Vance has been such a mistake Trump keeps calling him Eric [Trump],” she added, referring to Trump's second eldest son.
Donald did not come out unscathed, as Strong went after his ear bandage following an assassination attempt.
“Trump wearing a maxi pad on his ear is the most support he has shown for women’s reproductive health,” she quipped. "There is speculation that Trump is unhappy with Vance and is thinking about getting rid of him. But he better hurry because it’s been six weeks.”
Photojournalist Zach D Roberts shared a photo of Vance speaking, where a black line was clearly visible under his bottom eyelashes.
“I really thought people were joking about this, but then I photographed him last week. Vance 100 percent does wear eyeliner,” Roberts wrote.
J.D. has been under fire in the past few weeks ever since his old comments, including one where he said the country is being run by "childless cat ladies," resurfaced.
Despite the hoopla, Donald still came to Vance's defense.
"Well, first of all, he has got tremendous support, and he really does among a certain group of people. People that like families. I mean, you know, he made a statement having to do with families. That doesn’t mean that people that aren’t members of a big and beautiful family with 400 children around and everything else, it doesn’t mean that a person doesn’t have ... He’s not against anything, but he loves family. It’s very important to him. He grew up in a very interesting family situation and he feels family is good, and I don’t think there’s anything wrong in saying that," he shared.
He continued, “It’s so crazy. I know so many people, they never met the right person. Male or female, they just never met the right person. They’re unbelievable, they are every bit as good as anybody else that has the most beautiful family.”