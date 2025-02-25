Alec Baldwin Threatens to Break Trump Impersonator's Neck After He Taunts Actor About 'Rust' Shooting in Shocking Video
Things got heated between Alec Baldwin and a Donald Trump impersonator!
On Monday, February 24, content creator Jason Scoop — who was wearing a Trump-style wig — shared a video of himself repeatedly heckling the 30 Rock actor in front of his home in New York City.
As Baldwin unloaded luggage from a vehicle, the social media personality taunted the father-of-eight about his distaste for President Trump, 78, and the tragic shooting that occurred on the set of Rust.
"Look, Alec, I will offer you a total pardon ’cause I wanna be friends, right? I wanna be friends," Scoop said, attempting to mimic the POTUS' way of speaking. "I will give you a total pardon for murdering that woman if you kiss the ring."
He also referenced Baldwin's Saturday Night Live impersonations of the controversial politician, calling it "not too hot" and "not too good."
"But look, we’re back in office. You [the Democrats] lost. Kamala [Harris] lost," he continued. "She’s somewhere getting intoxicated."
When Baldwin continued to ignore him, Scoop turned the conversation back to the incident that occurred on the set of Rust.
“Well, Alec, if you don’t want that pardon for murdering that woman in cold blood — you can call it first-degree, you can call it whatever you want, but it was not good," the content creator said. "She’s looking down on me right now, smiling, happy. ‘Thank you for confronting the man who took me out, who killed me.'"
In October 2021, a prop gun discharged in Baldwin's hand on set of the western drama, resulting in the heartbreaking death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins. At the time, the actor claimed he had no idea there was a real bullet in the chamber and denied even pulling the trigger of the weapon.
The 66-year-old was charged with involuntary manslaughter, but the charges were dropped in July 2024.
Following Scoop's harsh jabs, Baldwin finally confronted him.
"You got a camera on me here? You realize my kids live in this building?" he asked. "But I want you to know something. I want you to be real careful. If this camera wasn’t here, I’d snap your f------ neck in half and break your f------ neck right here. You know that, don’t you?"
Scoop shot back, "Okay, Alec Baldwin. All right, Alec Baldwin. Alec Baldwin, ladies and gentlemen! Class act! Believe me."
Baldwin then retorted, "I want you to get out of here."
As OK! previously reported, the It's Complicated star opened up on the emotional turmoil he experienced after the shooting on the premiere episode of his new reality show, The Baldwins.
"This past year was just terrible. There were times I'd lay in bed. I'd go, ‘Wow, my kids. I can't get up,'" he said. "That's not like me. I'm not like that at all, not in any way am I like that. Never."