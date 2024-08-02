Todd Chrisley Proudly Watched Daughter Savannah's RNC Speech From Florida Prison
Todd Chrisley didn't miss his daughter's big speech at the Republican National Convention in July.
The Chrisley Knows Best star was able to watch Savannah take the stage from behind bars in Pensacola, Flor., according to his lawyer, Jay Surgent.
The attorney told a news outlet the reality star thought his daughter "spoke well and was focused" as she passionately gave a speech on the failings of the criminal justice system.
As OK! previously reported, on July 16, Savannah took the podium as a keynote speaker at the RNC to declare her parents were victims of an unfair prosecution.
"You may have seen my family on TV, but for the past decade we have been persecuted by rogue prosecutors in Fulton County," she told the crowd. "Due to our public profile and conservative beliefs, they accused my parents of fraud when really we were defrauded by a dishonest business partner who, and let's not forget, the government gave full immunity to."
"We suffered warrantless rage and harassment, one of the officials even had my father's face on a dart board in his office," she continued. “We live in a nation founded on freedom, liberty, and justice for all. Justice is supposed to be blind but today we have a two-faced justice system."
She concluded her speech by calling for conservatives to "expose" the Biden family's alleged "corruption" and claimed Donald Trump was "the man for the job."
This isn't the first time Savannah has publicly supported the embattled ex-prez. As OK! previously reported, she admitted she was saddened after a jury found Trump guilty on all 34 counts of falsifying business records in his hush-money trial earlier this year.
"Today weighs heavy on my heart as we witness the verdict regarding President Donald J. Trump. It is undeniably a somber day, not only for his supporters but for anyone who believes in the principles of fairness and justice," she wrote via Instagram on Thursday, May 30.
"However, alongside my sadness, there is also a profound sense of concern regarding the perceived abuse of power within the Department of Justice. The integrity of our institutions must be upheld, and the impartiality of justice must never be compromised for political gain."
TMZ reported Todd's opinions on Savannah's speech.