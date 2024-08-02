Todd Chrisley Proudly Watched Daughter Savannah's RNC Speech From Florida Prison

"You may have seen my family on TV, but for the past decade we have been persecuted by rogue prosecutors in Fulton County," she told the crowd. "Due to our public profile and conservative beliefs, they accused my parents of fraud when really we were defrauded by a dishonest business partner who, and let's not forget, the government gave full immunity to."

"We suffered warrantless rage and harassment, one of the officials even had my father's face on a dart board in his office," she continued. “We live in a nation founded on freedom, liberty, and justice for all. Justice is supposed to be blind but today we have a two-faced justice system."