Melania Trump to Tell All: Former First Lady Will Publish Her First Memoir This Fall
It looks like Melania Trump is ready to spill her secrets, as she has a new memoir — called Melania — coming out this fall.
“Melania is the powerful and inspiring story of a woman who has defined personal excellence, overcome adversity, and carved her own path,” according to a description of the book on her website. “The former first lady invites readers into her world, offering an intimate portrait of a woman who has lived an extraordinary life.”
Melania's book was first announced on Thursday, July 25, by her office, but they didn't provide a release date or reveal if it would be out before the November presidential election.
According to Melania's website, the tome will include “stories and images never before shared with the public.”
Melania will be released by Skyhorse Publishing, which has published Donald Trump supporters, including former New York City Mayor Rudolph Giuliani and attorney Alan Dershowitz.
Melania's former pal Stephanie Winston Wolkoff wrote a book about her, but the model, 54, has never told her story on her own terms.
The news comes after Melania has been largely absent from her husband's campaign trail.
However, after Donald, 78, was shot in the ear at a Pennsylvania rally on July 13, she released a statement in which she praised her husband for being brave.
"When I watched that violent bullet strike my husband, Donald, I realized my life, and Barron’s life, were on the brink of devastating change. I am grateful to the brave secret service agents and law enforcement officials who risked their own lives to protect my husband," she began in a letter, which was posted to social media. "To the families of the innocent victims who are now suffering from this heinous act, I humbly offer my sincerest sympathy. Your need to summon your inner strength for such a terrible reason saddens me."
She continued, "A monster who recognized my husband as an inhuman political machine attempted to ring out Donald’s passion - his laughter, ingenuity, love of music, and inspiration. The core facets of my husband’s life — his human side — were buried below the political machine. Donald, the generous and caring man who I have been with through the best of times and the worst of times. Let us not forget that differing opinions, policy, and political games are inferior to love. Our personal, structural, and life commitment — until death — is at serious risk. Political concepts are simple when compared to us, human beings."
Melania also managed to make an appearance at the RNC, where Donald spoke about the harrowing incident. However, Melania only appeared on stage briefly and didn't talk to the crowd.