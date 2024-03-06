OK Magazine
Nikki Haley Drops Out of 2024 Presidential Election After Poor Super Tuesday Performance

By:

Mar. 6 2024

Nikki Haley is no longer running for president.

On Wednesday, March 6, the Republican candidate revealed she was dropping out of the race for the 2024 presidential election following a defeated Super Tuesday performance.

Haley made remarks from her home state of South Carolina — where she was previously governor — on Wednesday morning in Charleston.

The suspension of her campaign comes as a surprise, as many of her supporters thought Haley was the only one to stand a chance against former President Donald Trump and his controversial attempt to return to the White House.

Stepping up to the podium with the help of a light applause from a small group of staffers, Haley expressed, "I am filled with gratitude for the outpouring of support we received" from all over the country.

"But the time has now come to suspend my [campaign]," the 52-year-old declared, per The New York Times.

Haley continued: "I said I wanted Americans to have their voices heard. I have done that. I have no regrets."

“In all likelihood, Donald Trump will be the Republican nominee," Haley admitted.

And while she "congratulates him" and "wishes him well," the female politician did not formally endorse Trump's campaign.

"I wish anyone well who would be America’s president," she mentioned, noting: "This is now his time for choosing."

Haley made it a point to acknowledge she always previously supported the Republican nominee, however, she proceeded to quote former Prime Minister of the United Kingdom Margaret Thatcher and promised to make her own decisions without following "the crowd."

"Be strong and courageous. Do not be afraid. Do not be discouraged. For God will be with you wherever you go," the former United States ambassador to the United Nations concluded during her short and sweet speech on Wednesday.

Just as Haley made her remarks, Trump took to his social media app, Truth Social, to tear her apart after the ex-POTUS came out victorious on Super Tuesday.

"Nikki Haley got TROUNCED last night, in record setting fashion, despite the fact that Democrats, for reasons unknown, are allowed to vote in Vermont, and various other Republican Primaries. Much of her money came from Radical Left Democrats, as did many of her voters, almost 50 percent, according to the polls. At this point, I hope she stays in the 'race' and fights it out until the end!" he declared, seemingly unaware of the simultaneous news she'd dropped out of the election.

"I’d like to thank my family, friends, and the Great Republican Party for helping me to produce, by far, the most successful Super Tuesday in HISTORY, and would further like to invite all of the Haley supporters to join the greatest movement in the history of our Nation. BIDEN IS THE ENEMY, HE IS DESTROYING OUR COUNTRY. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!!!" Trump exclaimed.

