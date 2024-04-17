Melania Trump Could 'Make or Break' Donald Trump's Candidacy Amid Stormy Daniels Hush Money Trial: Report
As former President Donald Trump currently stands trial for hush money payments made to Stormy Daniels to keep quiet about an alleged affair he had with her, his wife Melania Trump's perspective on the matter has come to light.
According to recent reports, despite the year-long saga since the charges were filed, Melania's sentiments have only slightly shifted.
According to Katie Rogers, a notable writer for The New York Times, Melania allegedly perceives the current legal proceedings as "a disgrace" and deems the trial unfair — aligning with the ex-president's belief that this case amounts to election interference.
Rogers' insight, gathered from sources close to the situation, sheds light on the former first lady's evolving stance amid the controversy.
The article goes into detail about Melania's initial reaction to the scandal that broke out in 2018, and how she could "make or break" Donald's 2024 campaign.
Upon learning about the hush money payment to Stormy, Melania was reportedly furious. This anger manifested itself in the cancellation of a joint trip to Switzerland with her husband.
Subsequently, she embarked on an unforeseen visit to the Holocaust Memorial Museum, followed by a retreat to Mar-a-Lago, the Trumps' resort in Palm Beach, Florida, where she spent part of her trip relaxing at the spa.
The report pointed out that she eventually reappeared, only to take a separate car to her husband's State of the Union address, and appeared on the arm of a male military aide.
Despite the unfolding trial against Donald regarding the alleged falsification of records linked to the alleged Stormy affair, Melania continues to distance herself from the situation.
According to Rogers' report, the former first lady's absence from key events, including the opening days of the trial and Trump's recent political gatherings, reflects her disapproval and the perception that this legal battle remains "his problem" rather than a shared one.
Stephanie Grisham, Melania's former press secretary, provided further insights into the dynamics within the Trump household.
She revealed Melania's initial "displeasure" towards her husband upon learning about the hush money payment and how her initial absence was because she "wanted him to be a little humiliated."
"At the end of the day, she can make or break his candidacy," she told the Times. "And at the end of the day, she could probably make or break him."
"When we were in the White House and the news first hit with Stormy Daniels and Karen McDougal, the Playboy Playmate, I was with Mrs. Trump the whole time, and she wasn't happy about it. Many days she talked to me about how unhappy she was about everything that was happening."