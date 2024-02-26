Melania Trump Reworked Postnuptial Agreement to Ensure Son Barron Gets Same Inheritance as Donald's Eldest 3 Kids: Book

Melania Trump may have never wanted to assume the position of first lady, but according to a new book, once husband Donald Trump did take his spot in the Oval Office, she used her new status to ensure a bright future for herself and their son, Barron.

In Katie Rogers' new book, she shared that Melania's former aide Stephanie Grisham spilled that the mom-of-one spent hours holding "meetings with teams of lawyers to examine her assets and attend to matters associated with her pre- and postnuptial agreements with her husband."