Melania Trump Reworked Postnuptial Agreement to Ensure Son Barron Gets Same Inheritance as Donald's Eldest 3 Kids: Book
Melania Trump may have never wanted to assume the position of first lady, but according to a new book, once husband Donald Trump did take his spot in the Oval Office, she used her new status to ensure a bright future for herself and their son, Barron.
In Katie Rogers' new book, she shared that Melania's former aide Stephanie Grisham spilled that the mom-of-one spent hours holding "meetings with teams of lawyers to examine her assets and attend to matters associated with her pre- and postnuptial agreements with her husband."
Katie shared details in her upcoming book, American Woman: The Transformation of the Modern First Lady, from Hillary Clinton to Jill Biden.
In Mary Jordan's work The Art of Her Deal, the writer revealed that the former model, 53, wanted to renegotiate the paperwork so she could have "proof in writing that when it came to financial opportunities and inheritance, Barron would be treated as more of an equal to [Donald's] oldest three children."
Melania was allegedly particularly worried Barron could be left out if Ivanka Trump ever took over the family business.
"According to three people close to Trump, a key reason was that she had finally reached a new and significantly improved financial agreement with Trump, which had left her in a noticeably better financial position," Mary added. "Those sources did not know precisely what she sought, but it was not simply more money."
"It was about Barron," the writer stated. "Melania wanted and got options for him."
"I know that she had very separate finances that she watched very carefully, and she had her own lawyers that she met with a good amount," Stephanie spilled in the tome. "It often had to do with prenups and money in the bank that she had personally."
The former FLOTUS' spokesperson denied the allegations.
"Mrs. Trump had a successful career before she met her husband and has always had her own businesses and assets. As an accomplished professional, she frequently meets with her counsel," they said of her gatherings with legal personnel.
Elsewhere in Katie's book, she claimed Melania and Ivanka had a tense relationship since they "were locked in a quiet competition for press coverage."
The publication also said Melania would constantly search for any "mention of her name in the press and often trawled Twitter to see what the press, her critics, and her supporters were saying about her."
