Donald Trump Mocked for Looking Like He Visited a Harlem Bodega 'for the First Time in His Life' Post-Trial: Watch

donald trump bodega pp
Source: mega;@garasol_tv/x
By:

Apr. 17 2024, Published 5:04 p.m. ET

Even though Donald Trump has been in New York City for a very long time, people couldn't help but make fun of the ex-president after he was spotted visiting a bodega in Harlem on Tuesday, April 16, post-trial.

donald trump
Source: mega

Donald Trump is in New York City for his hush money trial.

Trump, 77, visited the store where clerk Jose Alba stabbed an ex-con to death in self-defense two years ago. People then were upset as he was initially charged with murder. The politician stopped by the Sanaa Convenient Store, formerly known as the Blue Moon Convenient Store, to meet with the store’s co-owner Maad Ahmed and small business advocate Francisco Marte.

“You should be allowed to have a gun. If you had a gun, you’d never get robbed, you’d never get robbed, that would be the end of it,” Trump told the staffers.

donald trump girasol
Source: @girasol_tv/x

Donald Trump visited Harlem post-trial on April 16.

Trump was then asked to elaborate on what he would do if he were president for the second time.

“Every week they’re being robbed two or three times, it’s crazy. You know what? The police can stop it but they have to be allowed to do their job,” he stated.

“You have to stop crime and we’re going to let the police do their job. They have to be given back their authority. We’re making a big play New York. I love this city and it’s gotten so bad in the last three years, four years, and we’re going to straighten New York out," he added.

donald trup girasol
Source: @girasol_tv/x

Donald Trump said he's 'straighten out New York' if he's president.

But people got a chuckle out of the situation as it looked like Trump was a fish out of water.

donaldtrump
Source: mega

Donald Trump was mocked for visiting Harlem, N.Y.

Even Willie Geist joked about the ordeal on Morning Joe, stating: "Nice to see Donald Trump go to a bodega for the first time in his life."

"BREAKING NEWS. Donald Trump goes inside a Bodega for the first time in his life," another person wrote.

Others thought Trump only made an appearance to try and get more votes ahead of the 2024 election.

One person wrote, "Y’all, why was Donald Trump at a bodega in my neighborhood when I got off the train? It was for press of course, but Trump in Harlem wasn’t on my bingo card for the day," while another said, "Donald Trump doesn't care about the immigrants and minorities of the people who shop at the bodega he did his little rally at. He's desperate to win NY but that ain't happening."

