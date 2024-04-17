Donald Trump Mocked for Looking Like He Visited a Harlem Bodega 'for the First Time in His Life' Post-Trial: Watch
Even though Donald Trump has been in New York City for a very long time, people couldn't help but make fun of the ex-president after he was spotted visiting a bodega in Harlem on Tuesday, April 16, post-trial.
Trump, 77, visited the store where clerk Jose Alba stabbed an ex-con to death in self-defense two years ago. People then were upset as he was initially charged with murder. The politician stopped by the Sanaa Convenient Store, formerly known as the Blue Moon Convenient Store, to meet with the store’s co-owner Maad Ahmed and small business advocate Francisco Marte.
“You should be allowed to have a gun. If you had a gun, you’d never get robbed, you’d never get robbed, that would be the end of it,” Trump told the staffers.
Trump was then asked to elaborate on what he would do if he were president for the second time.
“Every week they’re being robbed two or three times, it’s crazy. You know what? The police can stop it but they have to be allowed to do their job,” he stated.
“You have to stop crime and we’re going to let the police do their job. They have to be given back their authority. We’re making a big play New York. I love this city and it’s gotten so bad in the last three years, four years, and we’re going to straighten New York out," he added.
- Donald Trump Wildly Claims Joe Biden Supports Presidential Immunity 'Perhaps More Than Any Other Living Individual'
- Donald Trump Falsely Claims He's Supposed to Have 'Unlimited' Strikes During Hush Money Trial Jury Selection: 'The Witch Hunt Continues!'
- Jimmy Kimmel Fires Back at 'Stable Genius' Donald Trump After Ex-Prez Confuses Him With Al Pacino
But people got a chuckle out of the situation as it looked like Trump was a fish out of water.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
Even Willie Geist joked about the ordeal on Morning Joe, stating: "Nice to see Donald Trump go to a bodega for the first time in his life."
"BREAKING NEWS. Donald Trump goes inside a Bodega for the first time in his life," another person wrote.
Others thought Trump only made an appearance to try and get more votes ahead of the 2024 election.
One person wrote, "Y’all, why was Donald Trump at a bodega in my neighborhood when I got off the train? It was for press of course, but Trump in Harlem wasn’t on my bingo card for the day," while another said, "Donald Trump doesn't care about the immigrants and minorities of the people who shop at the bodega he did his little rally at. He's desperate to win NY but that ain't happening."