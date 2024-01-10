Melania Trump's Mom Amalija Knavs Dead at 78 After Falling Ill: 'We Will Miss Her Beyond Measure'
Melania Trump announced her mother, Amalija Knavs, has died at 78 after it was revealed she was "very ill."
"It is with deep sadness that I announce the passing of my beloved mother, Amalija," the former first lady, 53, wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter, on Tuesday, January 9. "Amalija Knavs was a strong woman who always carried herself with grace, warmth, and dignity. She was entirely devoted to her husband, daughters, grandson, and son-in-law. We will miss her beyond measure and continue to honor and love her legacy."
Of course, people sent their well-wishes to the mom-of-one. One person wrote, "My deepest sympathies to you and your family. You are her greatest legacy. You're all in my thoughts and prayers," while another said, "So sorry for your loss, she was a beautiful, strong woman and wildly proud of you. Sending your family all my love and prayers."
A third person added, "May God bring comfort to your heart. There is nothing like the love between mother and daughter."
As OK! previously reported, the model was nowhere in sight when Donald Trump and his family got together for Christmas and New Year's Eve.
"Melania — great first lady, so popular, the people love her — she's now in a hospital with her mother. Her mother, Amalija, is very ill, but hopefully she'll be recovering," the former president, 77, told the crowd.
The businessman continued: "But she's been very ill, so I just want to say 'hello' to the first lady — we just spoke, down in Miami, great hospital — and hopefully they'll be ok. But it's a tough one, it's a very tough one. She knows probably about 95 percent of the people in this room. We just want to wish Amalija that she gets better as quickly as possible.”
According to an insider, Melania was very close with her mother and father Viktor Knavs, who had been living at Mar-a-Lago in the past few years.
"[Amalija] has an excellent relationship with Melania and with Barron," a source told People. "They love her. She is unselfish and takes care of the family. Melania has always been super good with her mom as well as Barron."
"There have been times when Barron has been with his grandparents more than with Melania, and a lot more than with Donald," the insider added of Barron and his grandmother's bond.