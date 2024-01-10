Melania Trump's Mom Amalija Knavs Dead at 78 After Falling Ill: 'We Will Miss Her Beyond Measure'

Melania Trump announced her mother, Amalija Knavs, has died at 78 after it was revealed she was "very ill."

"It is with deep sadness that I announce the passing of my beloved mother, Amalija," the former first lady, 53, wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter, on Tuesday, January 9. "Amalija Knavs was a strong woman who always carried herself with grace, warmth, and dignity. She was entirely devoted to her husband, daughters, grandson, and son-in-law. We will miss her beyond measure and continue to honor and love her legacy."