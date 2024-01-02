Donald Trump Addresses Wife Melania's Absence From Holiday Celebrations

"Melania — great First Lady, so popular, the people love her — she's now in a hospital with her mother," he told the crowd at his annual holiday bash. "Her mother, Amalija, is very ill, but hopefully she'll be recovering."

"But she's been very ill, so I just want to say 'hello' to the First Lady — we just spoke, down in Miami, great hospital — and hopefully they'll be ok, but it's a tough one, it's a very tough one. So she sends her love to everybody and she knows probably about 95 percent of the people here like I do. And we just want to wish Amalija that she gets better as quickly as possible," the former president, 77, added.