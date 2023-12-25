Donald Trump Whines About 'Joe Biden's Misfits and Thugs' for 'Coming After Me' in Unhinged Christmas Eve Rant
Donald Trump is once again on one! On Christmas Eve, Sunday, December 24, the former president, 77, went off on a tangent amid his legal woes.
"THEY SPIED ON MY CAMPAIGN, LIED TO CONGRESS, CHEATED ON FISA, RIGGED A PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION, ALLOWED MILLIONS OF PEOPLE, MANY FROM PRISONS & MENTAL INSTITUTIONS, TO INVADE OUR COUNTRY, SCREWED UP IN AFGHANISTAN, & JOE BIDEN’S MISFITS & THUGS, LIKE DERANGED JACK SMITH, ARE COMING AFTER ME, AT LEVELS OF PERSECUTION NEVER SEEN BEFORE IN OUR COUNTRY??? IT’S CALLED ELECTION INTERFERENCE. MERRY CHRISTMAS!" he wrote via Truth Social.
Trump is referring to him being accused of tampering with the 2020 election results, in addition to allegedly taking classified documents after he left the White House.
As OK! previously reported, Trump's latest gripe is that he is banned from the Colorado ballot. He is disqualified from holding office again because he engaged in an insurrection that led to the Capitol attack on January 6.
“No person shall be a Senator or Representative in Congress, or elector of President and Vice-President, or hold any office, civil or military, under the United States, or under any State, who, having previously taken an oath, as a member of Congress, or as an officer of the United States, or as a member of any State legislature, or as an executive or judicial officer of any State, to support the Constitution of the United States, shall have engaged in insurrection or rebellion against the same, or given aid or comfort to the enemies thereof," part of the 14th Amendment, Section 3 reads.
President Joe Biden was later asked about the situation, only enraging Trump even more. "Well, I think that was certainly self-evident. You saw it all. Now whether the 14th Amendment applies, I’ll let the court make that decision. But he certainly supported an insurrection. No question about it. None. Zero. And he seems to be doubling down on about everything. Anyway…" Biden told reporters.
As a result, Trump took to Truth Social to vent.
"Crooked Joe Biden is the Insurrectionist because he let millions of unknown people come recklessly and unchecked through our insane 'Open' Border, let a war begin in the Middle East and Ukraine, Weaponized our DOJ & FBI, SURRENDERED in Afghanistan when we could have left with dignity and strength — the most embarrassing event in the history of our Country, and is destroying America with the GREEN NEW SCAM," he exclaimed.