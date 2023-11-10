Exposed: Donald Trump Admits Mar-A-Lago Staff Saw Classified Documents 'Openly and Plainly' Brought From the White House

Former President Donald Trump took to his social media platform to take aim at CNN , calling them "fake news" before admitting that Mar-a-Lago employees "of course" have seen some of the classified documents he stored at the Florida resort.

The report was released as "breaking news," and Trump took issue with it — not because it reveals that even more employees from the Palm Beach resort could turn on the president, but because he didn't think the news qualified as "breaking."

According to the recent CNN report, "A plumber, a maid, a chauffeur and a woodworker are among Mar-a-Lago staffers and contract workers who federal prosecutors may call to testify against former President Donald Trump and his two co-defendants at their upcoming criminal trial in Florida."

"They may have been the boxes etc. that were openly and plainly brought from the White House , as is my right under the Presidential Records Act. I even supplied, upon request, Security Tapes to these Election Interfering Thugs," Trump confessed to his 6.4 million followers. "Is this really 'Breaking News?' No, it’s 'Breaking Fake News.'"

The ex-prez took to Truth Social to target the piece, writing, "Fake News CNN just did a story, leaked by Deranged Prosecutor Jack Smith and his massive team of Radical Left Lunatics, that various people saw papers and boxes at Mar-a-Lago. Of course they did!"

"He doesn’t come under the Presidential Records Act because he wasn’t president at the time. Deranged Jack Smith has spent over $100,000,000 investigating me on this phony Russia, Russia, Russia, type Scam," Trump continued. "How much $’s have they spent investigating Crooked Joe on his much bigger boxes deal?"

The disgraced former president went on to target his Democratic opponent Joe Biden , comparing the documents they both held and how the government handled the two situations. "What about all of the papers, boxes, and documents found at NUMEROUS Crooked Joe Biden places, like his garage floor by his cherished Corvette, or CHINATOWN where it was just learned that boxes moved freely in and out," he fumed.

When Trump left the White House, he brought over 300 highly classified government documents with him to his Florida resort. The grand jury alleged, “From January through March 15, 2021. Some of Trump’s boxes were stored in The Mar-a-Lago Club’s White and Gold Ballroom, in which events and gatherings took place. Trump’s boxes were, for a time, stacked on the ballroom’s stage."

In March, they were reportedly moved to a "business center," and in April, they were moved to a "bathroom and shower" in the Lake Room of the resort.

The NARA asked Trump to return the documents several times before federal agents raided the complex to receive the government secrets.

