OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > Donald Trump
OK LogoNEWS

Exposed: Donald Trump Admits Mar-A-Lago Staff Saw Classified Documents 'Openly and Plainly' Brought From the White House

donald trump admits mar a lago staff saw classified documents
Source: MEGA
By:

Nov. 10 2023, Published 12:05 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to Email

Former President Donald Trump took to his social media platform to take aim at CNN, calling them "fake news" before admitting that Mar-a-Lago employees "of course" have seen some of the classified documents he stored at the Florida resort.

Article continues below advertisement
donald trump admits mar a lago staff saw classified documents
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump currently faces 91 criminal charges.

According to the recent CNN report, "A plumber, a maid, a chauffeur and a woodworker are among Mar-a-Lago staffers and contract workers who federal prosecutors may call to testify against former President Donald Trump and his two co-defendants at their upcoming criminal trial in Florida."

The report was released as "breaking news," and Trump took issue with it — not because it reveals that even more employees from the Palm Beach resort could turn on the president, but because he didn't think the news qualified as "breaking."

Article continues below advertisement
donald trump admits mar a lago staff saw classified documents
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump admits Mar-a-Lago employees have seen classified documents.

The ex-prez took to Truth Social to target the piece, writing, "Fake News CNN just did a story, leaked by Deranged Prosecutor Jack Smith and his massive team of Radical Left Lunatics, that various people saw papers and boxes at Mar-a-Lago. Of course they did!"

"They may have been the boxes etc. that were openly and plainly brought from the White House, as is my right under the Presidential Records Act. I even supplied, upon request, Security Tapes to these Election Interfering Thugs," Trump confessed to his 6.4 million followers. "Is this really 'Breaking News?' No, it’s 'Breaking Fake News.'"

MORE ON:
Donald Trump
Article continues below advertisement
donald trump admits mar a lago staff saw classified documents
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump has been indicted four times.

The disgraced former president went on to target his Democratic opponent Joe Biden, comparing the documents they both held and how the government handled the two situations. "What about all of the papers, boxes, and documents found at NUMEROUS Crooked Joe Biden places, like his garage floor by his cherished Corvette, or CHINATOWN where it was just learned that boxes moved freely in and out," he fumed.

"He doesn’t come under the Presidential Records Act because he wasn’t president at the time. Deranged Jack Smith has spent over $100,000,000 investigating me on this phony Russia, Russia, Russia, type Scam," Trump continued. "How much $’s have they spent investigating Crooked Joe on his much bigger boxes deal?"

Article continues below advertisement
Source: OK!

When Trump left the White House, he brought over 300 highly classified government documents with him to his Florida resort. The grand jury alleged, “From January through March 15, 2021. Some of Trump’s boxes were stored in The Mar-a-Lago Club’s White and Gold Ballroom, in which events and gatherings took place. Trump’s boxes were, for a time, stacked on the ballroom’s stage."

In March, they were reportedly moved to a "business center," and in April, they were moved to a "bathroom and shower" in the Lake Room of the resort.

The NARA asked Trump to return the documents several times before federal agents raided the complex to receive the government secrets.

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!

On June 8, 2023, the former president was indicted with 37 counts related to the documents, including retaining and failing to deliver national defense documents under the Espionage Act, for which there were 31 counts naming 31 specific documents.

A few days later, Trump was arrested and arraigned only to be released after paying bond.

Advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

OK! Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2023 OK!. A DIVISION OF EMPIRE MEDIA GROUP HOLDINGS LLC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.