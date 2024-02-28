'Soulless' Melania Trump Used Former Friend Stephanie Winston Wolkoff for Her 'Connections and Experience'
After a new book titled American Woman: The Transformation of the Modern First Lady, from Hillary Clinton to Jill Biden claimed that Melania Trump wore a jacket with the words "I really don't care, do u?" on it was aimed at her husband's eldest daughter, Ivanka Trump, Stephanie Winston Wolkoff said there's more to the story.
In the tome, author Kate Rogers wrote that the former model, 53, wanted to get revenge on Ivanka for allegedly trying to take over the White House's East Wing so it could be “geared to serving the entire First Family, not just the First Lady."
“She was aware that her husband had suggested that his eldest daughter would be helping to share the responsibilities of being First Lady, and this was not a development that pleased her," Rogers wrote.
Wolkoff then shared her thoughts on the matter. "Melania Trump was NOT sending a message to Ivanka. Being Melania’s best friend for over a decade, I learned the hard way how soulless she really is & how she used me for my connections & experience. Others can say whatever they 'think' they know to be true. The truth matters always," she wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter, on February 27.
As OK! previously reported, Donald and Melania got into fight over the jacket.
According to Stephanie Grisham, who was quoted in the book, she "later recalled that Trump summoned the two of them to his office, yelled at them, and then decided that the official explanation for the jacket would be that Melania was speaking directly to the media."
Donald, 77, and Melania apparently argued while in the White House, the book claims.
When Melania learned that her husband allegedly paid off Stormy Daniels to keep quiet about their alleged affair prior to the 2016 election, she wanted to get her own revenge.
"Grisham, who traveled with her on that jaunt, said that the First Lady had wanted to communicate her anger to the president," Rogers wrote, referring to the former White House Press Secretary.
“I think she was pissed at Trump and wanted him to be a little humiliated that she took off," Grisham told the author.