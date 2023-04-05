Stormy Daniels Disses Donald Trump's Wife Melania After Indictment: 'The Only Pet Tiny Has'
Stormy Daniels couldn't help but take a jab at Donald Trump and his wife, Melania, on the same day he was indicted in connection with allegedly paying her $130,000 to keep quiet about their alleged affair.
The adult film star, 44, posted a question, which read, "Have you ever met someone so stupid you felt bad for their dog?"
"Yup. But I thought Melania is the only pet Tiny has..." she replied, referring to the former reality star, 76.
Of course, people got a kick out of the insult.
"I was thinking of the small pet living on top of his head," one person replied, while another said, "Omg... Too funny. Your zingers really hit hard... Man... If you host SNL one day, you'll SLAY the opening monologue..."
A third person said, "He has his pet mushroom, and it's probably his only real friend."
Meanwhile, some were upset she would take aim at Melania.
One person said, "Melania is gorgeous, sorry you’re mad," while another added, "Do you feel better about yourself now that you've disrespected Melania?"
As OK! previously reported, on April 4, the blonde babe was ordered to pay Donald $121,972 worth of "reasonable" legal fees in relation to her 2018 defamation lawsuit against the former president that has since been dismissed.
Though Donald was charged with 34 felony counts of falsifying business records in an indictment that was unsealed Tuesday, he celebrated Daniels having to pay him some money.
"[Manhattan District Attorney] Alvin Bragg shut down New York City, brought in 38,000 NYPD officers, and will spend an estimated $200,000,000 of NYC funds, for a totally legal $130,000 NDA," the father-of-five wrote on Truth Social.
"On top of all that, the 9th Circuit Court just awarded me $122,000 — over the $500,000 already awarded, from Stormy 'Horseface' Daniels!" he added of the actress.
Another Twitter user asked Daniels, "How much do you owe Donald? Hundreds of thousands, right? Gotta wonder if your husband dreams of all the real hot, sexy women he could have had."
But Daniels clapped back, writing, "He doesn't have to dream about it. He's done over 5k sex scenes with some of the sexiest women on earth."