Stormy Daniels Disses Donald Trump's Wife Melania After Indictment: 'The Only Pet Tiny Has'

Stormy Daniels couldn't help but take a jab at Donald Trump and his wife, Melania, on the same day he was indicted in connection with allegedly paying her $130,000 to keep quiet about their alleged affair.

The adult film star, 44, posted a question, which read, "Have you ever met someone so stupid you felt bad for their dog?"

"Yup. But I thought Melania is the only pet Tiny has..." she replied, referring to the former reality star, 76.