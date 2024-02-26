Women at War: Melania and Ivanka Trump 'Were Locked in a Quiet Competition for Press Coverage' During Donald's Presidency, Book Claims
Melania and Ivanka Trump's united front may have just been a facade.
In Katie Rogers' upcoming book American Woman: The Transformation of the Modern First Lady, from Hillary Clinton to Jill Biden, the author claimed that the ladies endured an "internal power struggle" during Donald Trump's four years in office.
According to Rogers, their tiff flared up at the beginning of Donald's presidency, as Melania, 53, stayed put in NYC for the sake of their son Barron's education.
Since Melania's office was empty, Ivanka wanted to turn it into an area "geared to serving the entire First Family, not just the First Lady," Rogers claimed.
The ex-president, 77, seemed to agree with his daughter's plans, as he wanted the former pageant queen to be "helping and working with" Melania in the White House.
"She was aware that her husband had suggested that his eldest daughter would be helping to share the responsibilities of being First Lady, and this was not a development that pleased her," the writer continued of the mom-of-one's reaction to the situation.
Rogers added that Melania used to refer to her daughter-in-law, 42, as "The Princess."
Since then, the ladies "were locked in a quiet competition for press coverage," with the writer sharing that Melania would go on social media and look for any "mention of her name in the press and often trawled Twitter to see what the press, her critics, and her supporters were saying about her."
The former model also reportedly thought it was inappropriate that Donald's kids were so involved in his presidency.
"If she ever waged a battle over the issue, it is one she clearly lost: For four years, it was hard to see where the operations of the family business stopped and the Trump administration started," noted Rogers.
Oddly enough, the two women have now taken a huge step back from the spotlight over the past several years. In fact, the mother-of-three announced in 2022 that she would not be joining her dad in his 2024 campaign for the White House.
"I love my father very much. This time around, I am choosing to prioritize my young children and the private life we are creating as a family. I do not plan to be involved in politics," she stated. "While I will always love and support my father, going forward I will do so outside the political arena."
The New York Post obtained a copy of Rogers' book.