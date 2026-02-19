Melania Trump's Sunglasses Spark New 'Fake Melania' Conspiracy Theories

Article continues below advertisement

Melania Trump has returned to the public eye, and her recent appearance has once again ignited conspiracy theories. The first lady, 55, stepped off Marine One at Joint Base Andrews late at night, clad in an all-black outfit and oversized sunglasses, which quickly drew attention from the media and the public.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Melania Trump appeared in public wearing oversized sunglasses at night.

Article continues below advertisement

Witnesses described a scene where Melania stepped off the helicopter, seemingly in a hurry to avoid the press. She moved swiftly down the stairs, keeping her face angled away from the cameras. President Donald Trump, 79, joked about the “movie star” on board, as Melania descended in her long black coat and dark shades.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA The look reignited 'Fake Melania' conspiracy theories online.

Article continues below advertisement

Social media erupted with speculation almost immediately. Some users suggested she wore sunglasses to conceal her identity, with one declaring, “It was a Melania stand-in—also, that woman was wearing flat shoes and Melania always wears spike heels.” Another user simply stated, “Fake Melania is back baby!”

Article continues below advertisement

The couple had just returned from a Valentine’s weekend at Mar-a-Lago, and their arrival was a routine affair. However, Melania’s choice to wear sunglasses at night raised eyebrows. Theories about her motives ranged from wanting to avoid blame for her appearance to claims she was wearing night vision goggles.

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Donald Trump dismissed similar rumors in the past.

Article continues below advertisement

The outfit itself, while stylish, sparked further discussion about Melania’s emotional state. Observers noted the guarded nature of her appearance and how she maintained a composed yet unreadable demeanor inside the helicopter. Her sunglasses obscured her eyes, a detail that frustrates photographers.

Article continues below advertisement

The “Fake Melania” myth has circulated since 2017, gaining traction when she first appeared in public with oversized sunglasses. Some conspiracy theorists have posited that the person accompanying Donald is not Melania but a body double, analyzing photos for discrepancies in her appearance.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA The claims lack credible evidence.

Article continues below advertisement

Donald has previously denounced these rumors as “fake news,” yet his comments about Melania often fuel the speculation. When referring to her as a “movie star,” he inadvertently emphasizes the performative aspect of their public life. The timing of this latest conspiracy is relevant, given that the couple returned from a romantic getaway. Reporters inquired about the trip, and Donald deflected questions with humor, saying, “I better not tell you that, goodbye everybody.”