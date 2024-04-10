Melania Trump 'Emerged as the Main Star' at Recent Fundraiser Despite Looking Like a 'Hostage' Next to Husband Donald

As OK! previously reported, Melania went viral for looking displeased to be standing next to her husband, 77.

One person wrote, "She truly DOES look absolutely miserable - in actual pain!! Oh, what men & women will do for $$$ and power and fame!!" while another added, "She looks very unhappy whenever he’s around. I bet she secretly hates him."

A third person added, "#Melania looks like she just pooped in her pants. Certainly she doesn't want to be standing anywhere near him," while a fourth user said, "All of the Trump women have this look, like they are about to throw up..."

“Melania looks like she’s in a hostage video tonight. Blink twice if you need help,” another user wrote.