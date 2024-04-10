Melania Trump 'Emerged as the Main Star' at Recent Fundraiser Despite Looking Like a 'Hostage' Next to Husband Donald
Did Melania Trump actually have a good time with husband Donald Trump?
The two recently attended an event in Florida, and though the former model, 53, looked like she was having a bad time, an insider insisted otherwise.
“Melania Trump emerged as the main star at the Republican fund-raiser at John Paulson’s $100 million house in Palm Beach,” a source told Page Six. “The former first lady, who usually appears quite serious in photographs, seemed to never stop smiling Saturday night and was charming and talkative to all the guests . . . She’s ready to be first lady again and clearly enjoyed the evening.”
The insider added: “Melania enjoys being a hostess . . . She’s very supportive of her husband’s campaign and as we get closer to the final months, you can expect to see her more at key events."
As OK! previously reported, Melania went viral for looking displeased to be standing next to her husband, 77.
One person wrote, "She truly DOES look absolutely miserable - in actual pain!! Oh, what men & women will do for $$$ and power and fame!!" while another added, "She looks very unhappy whenever he’s around. I bet she secretly hates him."
A third person added, "#Melania looks like she just pooped in her pants. Certainly she doesn't want to be standing anywhere near him," while a fourth user said, "All of the Trump women have this look, like they are about to throw up..."
“Melania looks like she’s in a hostage video tonight. Blink twice if you need help,” another user wrote.
According to Stephanie Winston Wolkoff, who used to be friends with Melania, the former first lady knows what she's getting into as her husband prepares for the 2024 election.
"Looks like Melania Trump is about to dive head first into a pool of sharks & nobody’s going to protect her. I was the only life guard on duty when she was First Lady," Stephanie captioned the video of the pair on X, formerly known as Twitter, on Sunday, April 7. "She chose to live a life in a minefield, where every step is treacherous & never sure when it might explode. She and he are one in the same."
Stephanie previously weighed in on the duo's relationship, claiming Melania is not going anywhere despite divorce rumors popping up.
"Unfortunately, people keep giving her this out, this reason to believe that Melania should be freed from Donald, but Melania is complicit," she told Phillip. "Melania is, you know, side by side with the showmanship and she is exactly like Donald, just, unfortunately, in a skirt and high heels, and showing up today was just another way for her to have some camera time."