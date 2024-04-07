'Miserably Unhappy': Melania Trump Worries Fans as She Looks Like a 'Hostage' Alongside Husband Donald Trump in New Video — Watch
Is Melania Trump OK?
In a new clip posted to X, formerly known as Twitter, the former first lady looked to be uncomfortable while standing next to husband Donald Trump during a public appearance.
“Melania looks like she’s in a hostage video tonight. Blink twice if you need help,” the user captioned the post.
In response to the viral footage, the public expressed their concern with the 53-year-old’s abnormal behavior.
“Looks like she’s in pain to me,” someone wrote, while another said, “She certainly looks like she wants to be somewhere else.”
A third person claimed, “Zoned out on something. Pills, maybe,” as another echoed, “I hate to say this, but she doesn’t look healthy. She looks ill or medicated.”
One more user stated: “She looks miserably unhappy! And appears like she really lost weight, almost emaciated.”
Others did not share any sympathy for the former model, who married Donald in 2005.
“She loves it. She's just as bad as he is,” one individual added, while another said, “Screw her, she chose it, d--- gold digger.”
As OK! previously reported, users slammed Melania on Friday, April 5, after a presenter claimed she did “so much for children when she was First Lady” before her 77-year-old hubby accepted the Child Advocacy Award in her behalf.
In the comments section of the footage, the public noted how they cannot remember anything Melania did while she served the United States.
“Name one thing,” one person urged, while another added, “He knew he was lying. He could barely get the words out his mouth.”
“She did? Huh. News to me,” a third user scoffed.
This commentary came after the release of Katie Rogers' book American Woman: The Transformation of the Modern First Lady, from Hillary Clinton to Jill Biden, where she discussed Melania’s alleged laziness.
“[She] avoided being overscheduled, and at times avoided being scheduled at all,” Roger wrote, noting the former model's staff would convince her to do multiple events on days when they knew she could be “camera ready, with a full designer ensemble, dewy makeup, and a pristine blowout.”
Rogers added that the team would only be successful "half the time," and Melania would often spend "all day" in her bathrobe.
This behavior seems to be reflected in how little Melania has been present amid Donald’s 2024 presidential campaign.
However, when recently asked if she would be attending more upcoming events, Melania simply told press, “Stay tuned.”