Melania Trump Gushes Over Her 'Unbreakable' Bond With Late Mom as Husband Donald Trump Attends Funeral in Florida
Former President Donald Trump and his family gathered in Palm Beach, Fla., on Thursday, January 18, to attend the funeral of Melania Trump's late mother, Amalija Knavs.
The solemn event took place at The Church of Bethesda-By-The-Sea and was attended by a number of notable figures.
The former president's daughters, Ivanka Trump and Tiffany Trump, were in attendance, accompanied by their respective spouses, Jared Kushner and Michael Boulos.
Melania was seen outside the church alongside her husband and their 17-year-old son, Barron Trump, dressed in an all-black blazer and skirt, accessorized with large black sunglasses. The former president was dressed in a dark navy suit.
Photographs captured the trio standing at the front of the church's steps, alongside a priest, as they awaited the arrival of Knavs' casket.
Melania appeared visibly saddened in several of the pictures, still mourning the loss of her mother, whose death was announced a week ago.
The former first lady delivered her mother's eulogy. She said, “In her presence, the world seemed to shimmer with radiance and joy. Our bond was unbreakable.”
During her speech, Melania discussed several conversations she had with her mother and how she had been living at the Trump's private Mar-a-Lago resort since the couple left for the White House.
Melania announced her mother's death in a statement shared on X, formerly known as Twitter, writing, "It is with deep sadness that I announce the passing of my beloved mother, Amalija."
"Amalija Knavs was a strong woman who always carried herself with grace, warmth, and dignity. She was entirely devoted to her husband, daughters, grandson, and son-in-law. We will miss her beyond measure and continue to honor and love her legacy," she added.
President Trump shared his hope for his mother-in-law's recovery in a video from his Palm Beach estate on December 31, expressing the family's concern for her well-being.
She passed away at the age of 78. The cause of death has not been disclosed.
Amalija and her husband, Viktor Knavs, were still living at Mar-a-Lago, near their daughter and son-in-law, at the time of her passing. They became U.S. citizens in 2018, during Trump's presidency.
The couple, originally from Slovenia, had a close relationship with their daughter and played an active role in their grandson's life.