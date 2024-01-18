Melania Trump Gushes Over Her 'Unbreakable' Bond With Late Mom as Husband Donald Trump Attends Funeral in Florida

The former president's daughters, Ivanka Trump and Tiffany Trump, were in attendance, accompanied by their respective spouses, Jared Kushner and Michael Boulos.

Melania was seen outside the church alongside her husband and their 17-year-old son, Barron Trump, dressed in an all-black blazer and skirt, accessorized with large black sunglasses. The former president was dressed in a dark navy suit.

Photographs captured the trio standing at the front of the church's steps, alongside a priest, as they awaited the arrival of Knavs' casket.

Melania appeared visibly saddened in several of the pictures, still mourning the loss of her mother, whose death was announced a week ago.