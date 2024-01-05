Lara Trump Mocked for Claiming Mar-a-Lago Had the 'Most Epic' New Year's Eve Party
Lara Trump, wife of Eric Trump and former television producer, has become the center of an internet controversy following her comments about the family’s New Year's Eve celebration at Mar-a-Lago.
The 41-year-old amateur singer described the event as "the most epic party of the year" in America.
In a video clip shared by Ron Filipkowski, the editor-in-chief of MeidasTouch, on platform X, Lara can be seen expressing her excitement about the gathering.
She stated, "Vanilla Ice? Forget it! Ice, Ice, Baby? Ninja Rap? Like, what do you want from us? We're doing everything super cool at Mar-a-Lago." The video clip quickly went viral, sparking a flurry of responses from internet users.
While Lara claimed that the party was a fantastic gathering with around 700 attendees, her comments drew criticism from some X users.
One user questioned her enthusiasm, suggesting she sounded like she had done a few key bumps during the New Year's party. Others noted that she appeared to have a "cold" while speaking on her show. However, Lara addressed these claims, stating that she had gotten sick at Mar-a-Lago.
Some users compared the party to an old Holiday Inn, while others suggested that inviting Janice the Muppet would have made it more spectacular.
One user even remarked that if it were a New Year's party in 1991 at an old folks home, perhaps it would have been considered "super cool."
As OK! previously reported, Lara recently criticized Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve show featuring Green Day, who performed an alternate version of their song "American Idiot" calling out the "MAGA agenda."
Lara criticized the band's frontman, Billie Joe Armstrong, on her podcast where she said, "He was singing the song 'American Idiot,' couldn't help himself, had to get woke, had to get anti-Trump."
"He changed the lyrics," she continued. "It is so funny to me … because these are the people who are supposed to be anti-establishment. These are the people who are supposed to be the rockers that we look to, like, fight back against 'The Man.'"
"They are in lockstep with 'The Man.' It is amazing to see."
Users on X also criticized her for her comments about the band, calling her an "amateur singer at best" and "not the first person I would take music advice from."
One user even wrote, "Oh no, Green Day has offended the people they were calling idiots 20 years ago, and the idiots finally figured it out."