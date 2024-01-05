Lara Trump Mocked for Claiming Mar-a-Lago Had the 'Most Epic' New Year's Eve Party

While Lara claimed that the party was a fantastic gathering with around 700 attendees, her comments drew criticism from some X users.

One user questioned her enthusiasm, suggesting she sounded like she had done a few key bumps during the New Year's party. Others noted that she appeared to have a "cold" while speaking on her show. However, Lara addressed these claims, stating that she had gotten sick at Mar-a-Lago.

Some users compared the party to an old Holiday Inn, while others suggested that inviting Janice the Muppet would have made it more spectacular.

One user even remarked that if it were a New Year's party in 1991 at an old folks home, perhaps it would have been considered "super cool."