Melania Trump's Wedding Dress Listed at $45,000 on eBay — Is It Really Hers?

First Lady Melania Trump’s breathtaking 2005 Christian Dior wedding gown has supposedly made its way to eBay, and it's generating considerable buzz in the fashion and auction worlds alike. The gown, crafted during the illustrious John Galliano era, is listed for $45,000 — or best offer and many question if it's authentic or not.

According to reports, an eagle-eyed bridal shopper named Patricia Torvalds stumbled upon the luxurious gown while browsing for wedding dresses on eBay. After searching for "'80s Dior dress,” Torvalds was taken aback to find the gown worn by the model when she wed President Donald Trump.

The dress is advertised as: "Christian Dior wedding dress specifically designed by John Galliano for Melania trump's wedding in 2005 to Donald Trump. United States PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP!"