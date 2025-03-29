Melania Trump's Wedding Dress Listed at $45,000 on eBay — Is It Really Hers?
First Lady Melania Trump’s breathtaking 2005 Christian Dior wedding gown has supposedly made its way to eBay, and it's generating considerable buzz in the fashion and auction worlds alike. The gown, crafted during the illustrious John Galliano era, is listed for $45,000 — or best offer and many question if it's authentic or not.
According to reports, an eagle-eyed bridal shopper named Patricia Torvalds stumbled upon the luxurious gown while browsing for wedding dresses on eBay. After searching for "'80s Dior dress,” Torvalds was taken aback to find the gown worn by the model when she wed President Donald Trump.
The dress is advertised as: "Christian Dior wedding dress specifically designed by John Galliano for Melania trump's wedding in 2005 to Donald Trump. United States PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP!"
The dress, made a striking appearance in the February 2005 cover of Vogue, and emerged as a marking of both fashion and political history. Crafted from an astounding 90 meters of satin, the gown supposedly took over 550 hours to make. Some sources claim it weighs a staggering 60 pounds and boasts an impressive 1,500 crystals. eBay sellers referred to the dress as a "massive couture confection," thanks to its size and ornate design.
Fashion enthusiasts recall the gown’s moment in the spotlight with nostalgia. As per Page Six, the gown was not only a product of immense craftsmanship but also a collaboration of creative giants. Tonne Goodman designed the gown and Mario Testino photographed it, with hair by Orlando Pita and makeup by Tom Pecheux. This ensemble of talent contributed to what is considered one of the most memorable weddings in modern-day history.
This begs the question: how did Melania’s iconic dress end up on the public platform of eBay?
The current seller claims to be a friend of one of Melania’s acquaintances who brokered the original deal. They purchased the gown for $70,000 for their own wedding in 2011 and, since then, it has primarily remained boxed away.
Describing the refurbished beauty, the seller shared insights revealed during private messages on eBay. Melania made alterations herself, modifying the dress to accentuate her figure. The seller, on the other hand, has made their own modifications, adding a layer of satin at the bottom and fabric at the back to ensure a better fit.
As for the vision that this gown once encapsulated, Torvalds colorfully summed it up when she said, “heavy.” But it is precisely this grandiosity coupled with the ticket to owning a piece of first lady history that has local fashionistas buzzing.
The lavish wedding, described in reports as a "huge deal," was punctuated by high fashion conversations and fittings with top designers. Melania reportedly sought guidance from notable fashion editor Anna Wintour and couture mentor André Leon Talley throughout the fitting processes.
With its striking history and extravagant embellishments, the gown signifies Melania's journey from a Slovenian model to an American First Lady.
The chance of buying this dress does not come every day. Fashion critics and interested buyers alike are already weighing in, eager to see who, if anyone, will finally snag this piece.
Now, the dress remains in one shopper's cart, keeping it open for offers. Melania's gown could soon become memorabilia that embodies a nostalgic era. This iconic piece is, as Patricia put it, "a motherlode."