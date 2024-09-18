Princess Diana 'Tore' Her Corset Out Prior to Going to the Met Gala, Designer John Galliano Reveals

Shortly after her divorce from then-Prince Charles, 75, Diana decided to make a bold statement by wearing a navy blue silk slip dress with a black lace accent designed by John Galliano, 63, as part of his debut couture collection for Dior.

Though Galliano originally designed a corset for the outfit, the late princess made a fearless choice.

"Fast-forward to the event, and I just remember her getting out of the car, I couldn't believe it. She'd ripped the corset out," Galliano said in the new Hulu docuseries In Vogue: The 90s about the moment he realized Diana had chosen to forgo the structured piece. "She didn’t want to wear the corset."

"She felt so liberated. The dress was much more... sensuous," the designer continued, referring to the lingerie-inspired gown that Diana wore with pearl and sapphire jewelry.