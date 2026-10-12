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Melania Trump's Criticized Movie Performed Better Than Tom Cruise's New Box Office Bomb 'Digger,' First Lady's Advisor Brags

Image of Melania Trump and Tom Cruise
Source: MEGA

After Tom Cruise's latest film flop, a Melania Trump advisor took the chance to remind everyone that her film didn't bomb quite as badly.

Oct. 12 2026, Published 11:45 a.m. ET

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Most spokespeople in entertainment would go out of their way to not compare their work to one of the year’s biggest flops — but that memo doesn’t seem to have reached Melania Trump advisor Marc Beckman, who was eager to crow that at least his client’s work didn’t bomb as hard as Tom Cruise's Digger.

Melania: Twenty Days to History, directed by Brett Ratner, is a documentary about the days leading up to the second inauguration. When it came out in January, it brought in $16.7 million.

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'On a Per-Theater Basis, 'Melania' Outperformed Tom Cruise's 'Digger''

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Image of Tom Cruise and Alejandro González Iñárritu
Source: MEGA

Tom Cruise worked with director Alejandro González Iñárritu on 'Digger.'

There’s no doubt that Digger was a financial disappointment. Digger cost a reported $160 million but pulled in only $8 million domestic and $20 million globally in its opening weekend.

Cruise carefully avoids political associations, though he declined a Kennedy Center Honor offered by Donald Trump, citing scheduling conflicts.

However, Beckman appears to have considered the actor an enemy of the first couple, crowing in a tweet: “On a per-theater basis, MELANIA outperformed Tom Cruise’s DIGGER by approximately 57 percent, despite opening in roughly half as many theaters.”

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'Anyone Who Has Ever Read a Spreadsheet Is Laughing at You'

image Online commenters were merciless in attacking the brag.
Source: MEGA

Online commenters were merciless in attacking the brag.

Observers wasted no time piling in:

“So it outperformed one of the biggest bombs ever? Quite an achievement, being slightly less of a bomb," one critic quipped.

“Anyone who has ever read a spreadsheet is laughing at you,” another joined in.

“Next we’ll see Spirit Airlines bragging they have a better on-time record than the Titanic,” said a third.

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'Melania' Debuted at #3 in Its Opening Weekend

Image of Tom Cruise
Source: MEGA

Tom Cruise's handsome features were hidden behind old-age makeup for 'Digger.'

Directed by Alejandro González Iñárritu, Digger tells the story of an aging oil magnate played by Tom under heavy makeup.

Melania was also considered a flop; with only $16.7 million raked in during its January theatrical release, it came nowhere near the $40 million Amazon paid for it or the additional $35 million spent on marketing.

Melania debuted at #3 in its opening weekend, behind Send Help and Iron Lung. It was said to be the best opening weekend for a non-music documentary in more than a decade. That "non-music" category helps avoid unfavorable comparison to Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour, which grossed $178 million worldwide.

'The Top Movie of the Year'

Image of Donald and Melania Trump
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump declared 'Melania' to be 'the top movie of the year.'

However, Melania’s famous husband used different math in an August speech.

“She’s very, very elegant,” Donald told a Las Vegas crowd. “She did a movie; I think it’s the top movie of the year.”

Not everyone is so eager to be associated with Melania, as two-thirds of the crew requested their names be removed from the credits, a report stated.

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