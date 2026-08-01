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Melania Trump's WHCD Absence and Recent High-Profile No-Shows Fuel Concern Over Threats

Photo of Melania Trump.
Source: MEGA

Melania Trump missed the rescheduled White House Correspondents' Dinner.

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Aug. 1 2026, Published 7:33 a.m. ET

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Melania Trump’s absence from the rescheduled White House Correspondents’ Dinner has added to questions about the first lady’s recent public schedule.

President Donald Trump attended the July 24 dinner without her, months after the original April event was cut short by an armed intruder. Melania was also absent from Sen. Lindsey Graham’s funeral July 28, where Trump delivered remarks and sat near Vice President JD Vance, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, Eric Trump and Lara Trump.

A White House spokesperson previously told Fox News that Melania had a prior commitment that kept her from attending the rescheduled correspondents’ dinner.

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Recent Appearances and No-Shows

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Image of The first lady's recent public absences sparked speculation.
Source: MEGA

The first lady's recent public absences sparked speculation.

Melania did issue a statement after Graham’s death, praising the senator’s public service.

“I am saddened by the unexpected passing of Senator Graham,” she said. “Lindsey devoted his life to the service of our nation, demonstrating an unwavering commitment to his duties. My deepest sympathies go out to his family, friends, and all those whose lives were touched by his enduring legacy.”

Her most recent public appearances include the FIFA World Cup final in East Rutherford, N.J., on July 19, where she appeared with Trump and their son, Barron Trump. She was also seen at Trump’s July 4 “Salute to America 250” event and at UFC Freedom 250 on the White House South Lawn in June.

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Possible Threats May Explain Absence

Image of Security concerns were cited as a possible reason for Melania Trump's absences.
Source: MEGA

Security concerns were cited as a possible reason for Melania Trump's absences.

“Everyone needs to give our elegant, hardworking First Lady a break,” said forensic psychiatrist Dr. Carole Leiberman. “Just because she wasn’t at the second WHCD doesn’t mean that there are marital problems, though some people — especially those with Trump Derangement Syndrome — want to jump on the most salacious possibility.”

Lieberman pointed instead to the April dinner’s security scare and recent threat reporting.

“We all saw how frightened she was when the would-be assassin, Cole Tomas Allen, almost made it into the ballroom the first time,” she said. “Being seated at the same dinner would trigger those memories and make her uncomfortable. Not to mention, Iran just put out a more targeted threat on her life.”

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Security Context

Image of Officials acknowledged reviewing a reported threat targeting Melania Trump.
Source: MEGA

Officials acknowledged reviewing a reported threat targeting Melania Trump.

The Secret Service confirmed to Newsweek on July 27 it was aware of an Iran-linked video targeting Melania and reviews anything perceived as a threat to protectees, but did not provide further detail.

“Out of concern for operational security, we do not discuss matters of protective intelligence,” agency spokesperson Nate Herring told the outlet.

Image of The FLOTUS continued limiting her recent public appearances.
Source: MEGA

The FLOTUS continued limiting her recent public appearances.

Officials have not publicly linked Melania’s absences to the video.

Titled, “How to Kill Melania Trump,” the video shows images of the first lady in New York City, and encourages her assassination. At the end of the video, the threat is extended to Barron Trump, as well.

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