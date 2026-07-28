or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > Politics > Melania Trump
OK LogoPolitics

Melania Trump and Son Barron Targeted With Assassination Threats by Iran in Disturbing Propaganda Video

Melania Trump ,Barron Trump
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump's wife, Melania Trump, and youngest son, Barron Trump, have been hit with assassination threats by Iran.

July 28 2026, Published 1:54 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

An Iranian propaganda video targeting First Lady Melania Trump and her son, Barron Trump, has been released by media closely linked to Tehran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC).

The graphic video explicitly encourages global sympathizers to carry out assassinations, marking a major escalation in ongoing tensions between the United States and Iran.

The threat, detailed in international news coverage, contains highly specific directives.

Released by the IRGC-affiliated Tasnim News Agency, the clip opens with graphic slides reading "Where to Kill Melania?!" and features her silhouette drawn in blood.

Article continues below advertisement

'Barron Trump, Wait for Us'

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
Barron Trump
Source: MEGA

Barron Trump was threatened in a video released by media closely linked to Tehran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC).

The video maps out luxury stores in Manhattan — such as Bergdorf Goodman and Saks Fifth Avenue — and identifies them as ideal targets for an attack during her shopping trips.

The clip suggests various assassination methods, including paying off her known stylists and utilizing the lethal nerve agent VX to poison her clothing.

The video concludes with a direct threat aimed at President Donald Trump’s 20-year-old son, stating: "This is just the beginning. Barron Trump, wait for us.”

Article continues below advertisement

'Blood for Blood'

Barron Trump,Melania Trump
Source: MEGA

The disturbing video suggested poisoning Melania Trump using her clothing.

The release of this video is part of a wider propaganda campaign following recent military flare-ups and alleged cyber and physical intelligence warfare.

Just before the video's release, aggressive billboards appeared throughout Tehran showing portraits of Melania, Barron and Ivanka Trump with their eyes crossed out alongside text reading "Blood for blood.”

The POTUS, who has been the subject of numerous documented Iranian assassination plots stemming back to the 2020 targeted killing of General Qasem Soleimani, stated that he has left strict instructions for catastrophic retaliation against Iran if any member of his family or administration is harmed.

MORE ON:
Melania Trump

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Donald Trump
Source: MEGA

Iranian agents have attempted to assassinate Donald Trump on several occasions.

Neither the Secret Service nor the First Lady's office has publicly commented on the immediate operational changes following the video's release.

The escalating war between the United States and Iran has pushed the Middle East into an open-ended military conflict, sparking fears of a severe regional and economic disaster.

The U.S. and Israel have foiled multiple physical and cyber-linked attempts by Iranian agents to assassinate the president. In July, Israel shared highly specific intelligence with Washington detailing a fresh Iranian plot to kill Donald Trump.

Donald Trump 'Left Instructions' in Case Killed by Iran

Donald Trump
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump was forced to abandon his new Air Force One jet amid assassination threats.

Out of extreme caution amid these tracking measures, the Secret Service recently urged the commander-in-chief to switch planes, forcing him to abandon his new Air Force One for an older model as he departed a NATO summit in Turkey.

Earlier in July, the POTUS told The New York Post that he “left instructions” should Iran assassinate him.

“I’ve been on their list for a long time. That’s what we’re dealing with,” he said. “… The only thing is, I’ve left instructions — if anything happens, to just literally bomb them at levels that they’ve never seen before.”

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2026 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.