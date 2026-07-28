Melania Trump and Son Barron Targeted With Assassination Threats by Iran in Disturbing Propaganda Video
July 28 2026, Published 1:54 p.m. ET
An Iranian propaganda video targeting First Lady Melania Trump and her son, Barron Trump, has been released by media closely linked to Tehran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC).
The graphic video explicitly encourages global sympathizers to carry out assassinations, marking a major escalation in ongoing tensions between the United States and Iran.
The threat, detailed in international news coverage, contains highly specific directives.
Released by the IRGC-affiliated Tasnim News Agency, the clip opens with graphic slides reading "Where to Kill Melania?!" and features her silhouette drawn in blood.
'Barron Trump, Wait for Us'
The video maps out luxury stores in Manhattan — such as Bergdorf Goodman and Saks Fifth Avenue — and identifies them as ideal targets for an attack during her shopping trips.
The clip suggests various assassination methods, including paying off her known stylists and utilizing the lethal nerve agent VX to poison her clothing.
The video concludes with a direct threat aimed at President Donald Trump’s 20-year-old son, stating: "This is just the beginning. Barron Trump, wait for us.”
'Blood for Blood'
The release of this video is part of a wider propaganda campaign following recent military flare-ups and alleged cyber and physical intelligence warfare.
Just before the video's release, aggressive billboards appeared throughout Tehran showing portraits of Melania, Barron and Ivanka Trump with their eyes crossed out alongside text reading "Blood for blood.”
The POTUS, who has been the subject of numerous documented Iranian assassination plots stemming back to the 2020 targeted killing of General Qasem Soleimani, stated that he has left strict instructions for catastrophic retaliation against Iran if any member of his family or administration is harmed.
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Neither the Secret Service nor the First Lady's office has publicly commented on the immediate operational changes following the video's release.
The escalating war between the United States and Iran has pushed the Middle East into an open-ended military conflict, sparking fears of a severe regional and economic disaster.
The U.S. and Israel have foiled multiple physical and cyber-linked attempts by Iranian agents to assassinate the president. In July, Israel shared highly specific intelligence with Washington detailing a fresh Iranian plot to kill Donald Trump.
Donald Trump 'Left Instructions' in Case Killed by Iran
Out of extreme caution amid these tracking measures, the Secret Service recently urged the commander-in-chief to switch planes, forcing him to abandon his new Air Force One for an older model as he departed a NATO summit in Turkey.
Earlier in July, the POTUS told The New York Post that he “left instructions” should Iran assassinate him.
“I’ve been on their list for a long time. That’s what we’re dealing with,” he said. “… The only thing is, I’ve left instructions — if anything happens, to just literally bomb them at levels that they’ve never seen before.”