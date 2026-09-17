Melanie Griffith, 69, Soaks Up the Sun in Black Swimsuit During European Getaway: Photos

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Melanie Griffith is soaking up some quiet time in Austria. The 69-year-old actress recently shared sultry photos from her European getaway. In one snapshot, Griffith relaxed on a lounge chair beside the water in a black one-piece swimsuit and sunglasses.

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Source: @MELANIEGRIFFITH/INSTAGRAM Melanie Griffith shared photos from her wellness getaway in Austria.

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With her blonde hair pulled back, the actress stretched out in the sunshine while taking in the peaceful surroundings. The view behind her featured a lake, mountains and a nearby resort. Other pictures from the getaway showed Griffith enjoying the outdoors and spending time near the water. She also offered followers a glimpse into some of the wellness activities she experienced during her stay.

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Griffith Shared Details From Her Austria Trip

Source: @MELANIEGRIFFITH/INSTAGRAM Melanie Griffith spent ‘a few wonderful weeks’ at VIVAMAYR Maria Wörth.

Griffith opened up about the relaxing trip in the caption, saying she spent “a few wonderful weeks” at VIVAMAYR Maria Wörth. She described the resort as a place centered on “wellness, healing and renewal.” The actress said the experience gave her an opportunity to “recharge, replenish and relax.” She also thanked the doctors, therapists and health practitioners who cared for her during the stay. She added, “‘The Cure' is an amazing health reset, centered around being good to your body, mind and soul." The swimsuit photo quickly drew attention from Griffith's followers, who filled the comments with compliments and encouragement. One commenter wrote, “Looks Good,” while another praised the actress, saying, "My WORKING GIRL – always beautiful as ever!" Another added, "You look amazing," while someone else commented: "Looking like an angel!" A fan also gushed, “You never looked better!”

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Antonio Banderas Called Griffith 'One of His Best Friends'

Source: MEGA Antonio Banderas called Melanie Griffith one of his best friends.

Griffith's relaxing getaway comes about a month after her ex-husband Antonio Banderas opened up about the friendship they have maintained since their divorce. While discussing his film Tony, a biopic about the late chef Anthony Bourdain, Banderas spoke warmly about their continued connection. He told People that Griffith is "if not my best friend, one of my best friends." The former couple first met at the Oscars in 1989. Their relationship developed after they worked together on the 1995 romantic comedy Two Much. Banderas and Griffith married in May 1996 and welcomed their daughter, Stella, later that year. Griffith filed for divorce in June 2014, and their separation was finalized in December 2015.

The Exes Still Spend Time Together

Source: MEGA The exes continue to spend time together with their family.