If you’ve got it, flaunt it! Melanie Griffith posed in a matching pink bra and underwear set on social media, and she looked *stunning*.

Naturally, the 63-year-old stripped down for a very good cause. “I’m joining @kitundergarments in wearing pink in honor of Breast Cancer Awareness month,” she captioned two photos of herself wearing the outfit in her bathroom with a towel wrapped around her head via Instagram on October 21.

“I’m wearing the Classic Demi Bra in Rose (size 32DD) and the High-Waist Boy Brief in Rose (size 2). @kitundergarments have partnered with @wcrfcure and will be donating a percentage of sales all of October. If you can repost they will donate another $1!! Be sure to tag them @kitundergarments and @wcrfcure and btw they are super sexy and oh so comfy.”

Of course, people couldn’t help but shower the actress with love. One person wrote, “Looking so beautiful,” while another echoed, “Perfection.” A third user added, “You look awesome.”

This is hardly the first time the Working Girl star has stripped down for her followers. In October 2019, the blonde beauty snapped a photo of herself wearing a black bra, black underwear and black heels. “So these 2 awesome, creative, incredibly chic stylists @sweetbabyjamie and @simoneharouche have started this amazing new lingerie line @thekitundergarments,” she gushed. “I love everything they have made and btw want one of each! They also donate a portion of anything you buy to charity. FOLLOW THEM!!”

After Griffith split from Antonio Banderas in 2014, she was diagnosed with epilepsy in 2017. However, it seems like she’s in a great place these days. “After getting divorced and, in a way, finishing up with my kids — my Stella is now 21 — I have the time and the chance to reboot and revitalize my career, I guess you would say,” she told InStyle magazine in 2018.

Despite looking fabulous, the mom of three has no interest in tying the knot in the future. “I really don’t think it’s relevant for anyone anymore,” Griffith admitted. “But especially if you’re 60 and you have four kids and you’re living the life you’ve always wanted. Then why get married? It’s, like, I would love to fall in love and have a romance, a relationship, but I haven’t. I keep looking. I’ve had a couple of lovers but not a relationship.”