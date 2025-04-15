Melinda French Gates Says She 'Had to' End Her Marriage to Bill Gates: 'Both Partners Have to Be Honest'

"I learned to have a trusted relationship, which is what I wanted in marriage," Melinda reflected. "Both partners have to be honest with one another, and if you can't, you can't have intimacy and you can't have trust. So in the end, I had to go."

Melinda left her former marriage feeling empowered, leading her to start dating again.

"It's been pretty great!" she exclaimed about her new life as a single woman.

Although her current partner has not been confirmed, she was spotted holding hands with entrepreneur Philip Vaughn at the restaurant Le Bernardin in New York in October 2024.