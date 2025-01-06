Melissa McCarthy Divides Fans With Her Pink Ruffle Jumpsuit at the 2025 Golden Globes: Photo
Melissa McCarthy divided fans when she showed off her pink ruffle jumpsuit at the 2025 Golden Globes Awards.
The actress, 54, was joined by her husband, Ben Falcone, 51, on the red carpet during the Sunday, January 5, event, but people couldn't help but focus on her outfit.
One person wrote, "Our sister Melissa McCarthy has fallen," while another said, "This is a stunning photo of Melissa McCarthy... but I dont think wearing this outfit was worth it for that one good photo #GoldenGlobes."
However, some thought she looked gorgeous. One person wrote, "Yaaasssss, Melissa McCarthy!! Slay!!! #GoldenGlobes," while another said, "Melissa McCarthy looks like Rihanna tonight."
A third person added, "Melissa McCarthy looks incredible #GoldenGlobes," as a fourth chimed in, writing, "no i will always ride for melissa mccarthy!!!!!! angel to me forever."
Christian Siriano, who helped McCarthy with her outfit, gushed over his creation.
"Dressing this woman is soooo much fun we just have a blast creating fun fashion moments!! @melissamccarthy in custom Siriano for the #goldenglobes tonight!" the designer wrote on Instagram.
Falcone also wrote a witty note about his wife.
"On the way to the Golden Globes with my beautiful bride, @melissamccarthy !" he wrote via Instagram.
McCarthy got to attend the awards series alongside her hubby, who she frequently works with.
“For sure we share a similar sense of humor,” McCarthy previously told Parade. “We met writing and performing together before we even started dating. We love being on stage together, so that was our initial spark. It delightfully hasn’t changed.”
Falcone has directed McCarthy in comedies, including Tammy, The Boss, Life of the Party and Thunder Force. They've also starred alongside one another in Identity Thief, Spy, The Heat and the more dramatic Can You Ever Forgive Me?
“Even when we’re working around the house, Ben and I end up pitching each other projects. We’re always just super-trying to make the other person laugh," the actress shared.
She added, "I am thankful for my family. I'm thankful for my girls and this fella and my parents and my in-laws and my sister and her kids. I think maybe as you get a little older, you realize just how amazing it is to have everybody."
For his part, the comedian said, "Wow, you took mine. I'm thankful for cool cars and cold booze. I’m the biggest jerk in the world! No, I’m thankful for family, friends and health. Having people that you love and knowing they're safe and happy, that's all you can really ask for."