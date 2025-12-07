Melissa McCarthy Looks Almost Unrecognizable With Jaw-Dropping 95-Pound Weight Loss During 'SNL' Appearance

Article continues below advertisement

Article continues below advertisement

Melissa McCarthy's Stunning New Look

Source: Saturday Night Live/YouTube The comedian hosted 'SNL' for the sixth time on December 6.

McCarthy looked noticeably much slimmer during her monologue, as the appearance marks her sixth time hosting the late-night comedy sketch series. After the show, fans took to social media to share their reactions to the Bridesmaids star's transformation. "Melissa McCarthy is fine as hell," someone penned. "Holy s--- she looks incredible!"

Article continues below advertisement

Fans Gushed Over the Actress' Astonishing Transformation

Source: Saturday Night Live/YouTube The 'Bridesmaids' actress showed off her 95-pound weight loss on Saturday.

Another person gushed: "Dang, Melissa McCarthy is absolutely glowing!" A fan chimed in: “So Glad to see Melissa McCarthy Back on the SNL Stage, and She Looks Fabulous!” "Melissa slimmed down perfectly. No need to add or subtract anything. She’s a queen no matter what," one applauded. While the comedian has been open about her weight-loss journey throughout the years, she has never confirmed nor denied if she ever used GLP-1 injections such as Wegovy or the celebrity favorite: Ozempic.

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Barbra Streisand Once Asked If Melissa Was on Ozempic

Source: Saturday Night Live/YouTube The 'Gilmore Girls' star rocked a black jumpsuit for her appearance.

McCarthy most recently flaunted her new look at the 2025 Museum Gala held at New York City's American Museum of Natural History on December 4. She donned a tight burgundy and silver gown that was embellished with sequins and long flutter sleeves. She stepped out with husband Ben Falcone for the fun date night. Back in April 2024, Barbra Streisand received backlash for commenting on a photo of the actress on Instagram and she asked if she was taking Ozempic. After the comment was swiftly deleted, The Way We Were star, 83, addressed the hate, writing: "OMG — I went on Instagram to see the photos we'd posted of the beautiful flowers I'd received for my birthday! Below them was a photo of my friend Melissa McCarthy who I sang with on my Encore album. She looked fantastic! I just wanted to pay her a compliment. I forgot the world is reading!"

Source: MEGA Ben Falcone and Melissa McCarthy attended the 2025 Museum Gala on December 4.