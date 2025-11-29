'Gilmore Girls' Cast: Where Are They Now?

Article continues below advertisement

Gilmore Girls introduced us to some of our favorite heartthrobs from the early 2000s, including Milo Ventimiglia, Jared Padalecki and Matt Czuchry, who all spent time in Stars Hollow. Following the adventures of the fast-talking mother-daughter duo Lorelai and Rory Gilmore, played by Lauren Graham and Alexis Bledel respectively, Gilmore Girls perfectly captured millennial life with its mix of romance, drama and quick-witted humor. Though it premiered on October 5, 2000, the coffee at Luke's Diner is still hot, and so are the careers of the show's cast members, who have continued to shine in popular series and blockbuster films.

Article continues below advertisement

Lauren Graham as Lorelai Gilmore

Source: MEGA

Graham embodied the "cool mom" archetype as Lorelai Gilmore. Known for her love of junk food, caffeine and witty comebacks, Graham raised her daughter, Rory, after becoming a young mother at 16. Following a Broadway debut in Guys & Dolls in 2007, she continued playing strong maternal figures, including Sarah Braverman in Parenthood (2010-2015). Graham appeared in films like Evan Almighty, Because I Said So and Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs, and flexed her vocal talents on Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist in 2020. Graham published her latest book, Have I Told You This Already? Stories I Don't Want to Forget to Remember, in 2022. She and her longtime partner, Peter Krause, split in 2021 after more than a decade together.

Article continues below advertisement

Alexis Bledel as Rory Gilmore

Source: MEGA

Bledel made her TV debut as Rory, Lorelai's smart and witty daughter. Bledel starred in The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants (both movies) and earned an Emmy in 2017 for her role in The Handmaid's Tale. She recently reunited with Graham at the 2025 Primetime Emmys to celebrate the series' milestone. Bledel was previously married to Vincent Kartheiser, her Mad Men costar, with whom she shares one child before their divorce in 2022.

Article continues below advertisement

Scott Patterson as Luke Danes

Source: MEGA

Scott Patterson rose to fame as Lorelai's love interest, Luke Danes, the rugged diner owner. After Gilmore Girls, he appeared in horror films like Saw IV, V and VI, as well as on shows like 90210 and The Event. Patterson hosts the podcast "I Am All In," where he discusses each episode of the series and starred in a Walmart commercial with Graham and other Gilmore faces for the 2024 holidays. Since 2023, he has played Harry "Sully" Sullivan on Sullivan's Crossing alongside fellow Gilmore alum Chad Michael Murray.

Article continues below advertisement

Milo Ventimiglia as Jess Mariano

Source: MEGA

Ventimiglia portrayed bad boy Jess Mariano, Rory's on-again/off-again love interest. Before Gilmore, he starred in shows like American Dreams and Boston Public. Afterward, he gained fame as Peter Petrelli on Heroes (2006-2010) and Jack Pearson on NBC's This Is Us, earning three Emmy nominations. However, in January, he revealed his Malibu home suffered damage in the Pacific Palisades fire. "You start thinking about all the memories in different parts of the house," he said. He and his wife, Jarah Mariano, welcomed their first child, Ke'ala Coral Ventimiglia, on January 23, 2025.

Article continues below advertisement

Melissa McCarthy as Sookie St. James

Source: MEGA

Melissa McCarthy showcased her comedic talent as Sookie, Lorelai's best friend and clumsy chef. Her career blossomed post-Gilmore, landing roles in shows like Samantha Who? and Mike & Molly, and films such as Bridesmaids and Ghostbusters. McCarthy boasts two Oscar nominations and has won two Emmy Awards. She married actor Ben Falcone in 2005, and they share two children.

Article continues below advertisement

Keiko Agena as Lane Kim

Source: MEGA

Keiko Agena landed the role of Rory's best friend, Lane Kim. Despite a strict upbringing, Lane started a band and later married one of its members. Agena appeared in guest roles on shows like Scandal, Shameless and Better Call Saul, and starred in Transformers: Dark of the Moon.

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Liza Weil as Paris Geller

Source: MEGA

Liza Weil played ambitious Paris Geller, Rory's best friend. Before Gilmore, she appeared on The West Wing and E.R. After the show, she appeared in Grey's Anatomy, Scandal and How to Get Away with Murder. Weil was married to actor Paul Adelstein from 2006 to 2017.

Article continues below advertisement

Jared Padalecki as Dean Forester

Source: MEGA

Padalecki played Rory's first boyfriend, Dean. After Gilmore, he starred in Supernatural, which ran for 15 seasons, and now headlines the reboot of Walker, Texas Ranger. Padalecki has been married to Genevieve since 2010, and the couple has three children.

Article continues below advertisement

Matt Czuchry as Logan Huntzberger

Source: MEGA

Czuchry portrayed Rory's charming yet complicated college boyfriend, Logan Huntzberger. After joining the show in its fifth season, Czuchry starred in Friday Night Lights, The Good Wife (2009-2016) and The Resident. In September, he reunited with Padalecki for a Gilmore campaign for Panera Bread.

Article continues below advertisement

Yanic Truesdale as Michel Gerard

Source: MEGA

Yanic Truesdale played Michel, the sarcastic concierge at the Dragonfly Inn. He began acting in French Canadian films but later appeared in Curb Your Enthusiasm and The Fixer. Truesdale returned to Montreal and continues acting, reuniting with McCarthy in the Netflix series God's Favorite Idiot.

Article continues below advertisement

Edward Herrmann as Richard Gilmore

Source: MEGA

Edward Herrmann graced screens as family patriarch Richard Gilmore. He had a long career before Gilmore, with roles in series like M*A*S*H and The Practice. Herrmann passed away in 2014 from brain cancer; his character's death was addressed in the Netflix revival.

Article continues below advertisement

Kelly Bishop as Emily Gilmore

Source: MEGA