Fitness Guru Richard Simmons Slams Barbra Streisand for Asking Melissa McCarthy If She's on Ozempic: 'What a Question'
Richard Simmons has entered the chat!
After Barbra Streisand bluntly asked Melissa McCarthy if she was using the popular weight-loss drug in the comments section on Instagram, people have been weighing in left and right, including reclusive Simmons, 75.
"I love Melissa McCarthy…. I have seen every one of her movies. A famous legendary singer, B.S., made a remark about her weight loss…and was asking if she had used a popular weight loss shot. What a question. I apologize to Melissa for these remarks. And by the way, Melissa you look fabulous! Love, Richard," the fitness guru wrote on his verified Facebook page on Tuesday, April 30.
Of course, people appreciated him sticking up for the Spy star, 53. One person wrote, "Sooo many people feel entitled to mention other people’s weight or weight loss when it’s none of their business. Whether it’s a loss or a gain, it’s not appropriate unless invited into the conversation by the person in question. Normalize not talking about other people’s bodies!" while another added, "Melissa moves really well and does active comedy. It’s obvious to me she’s always been one to work out so her body can move well for roles and her brand of comedy. I’ve always loved her!"
A third person joked, "Barbra seriously reminds me of my aunt who was just very blunt but harmless lol. I don't think she meant anything by it and they just got a comment from Melissa saying she is ok with it and that she loves Barbra."
As OK! previously reported, McCarthy posted a photo of herself from the Center Theatre Group’s CTG Gala on Sunday, April 28, prompting the legendary singer, 82, to share her thoughts on her look.
"Pastels only to honor the incredible @matthewbourne13 at the @ctgla gala last night with this fella @adamshankman !! Thiiiiis much closer to my dream of dancing on stage 💃🏻💚," McCarthy captioned her post, where she was seen posing alongside director Adam Shankman.
"Give him my regards did you take Ozempic?" the Funny Girl star asked in the comments section, which was later deleted.
Though people were put off by Streisand's question, she later admitted she didn't mean it in a negative way.
"OMG — I went on Instagram to see the photos we'd posted of the beautiful flowers I'd received for my birthday! Below them was a photo of my friend Melissa McCarthy who I sang with on my Encore album. She looked fantastic! I just wanted to pay her a compliment. I forgot the world is reading!" the Funny Girl star wrote on her Instagram Story on Tuesday, April 30.
For her part, McCarthy also found the whole thing funny. "I think Barbra is a treasure and I love her," she said.