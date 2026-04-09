Melissa McCarthy Puts Her Slim Figure on Display Amid Drastic Weight Loss
April 9 2026, Published 7:43 a.m. ET
Melissa McCarthy is flaunting her weight loss transformation!
On Tuesday, April 7, the Bridesmaids star hit the red carpet at the Fashion Trust U.S. Awards 2026 in Los Angeles, where she showed off a noticeably slimmer figure. Dressed in a form-fitting, patterned gown, McCarthy, who lost 95 pounds, looked radiant as she posed for photos with her hand on her hip and a bright, confident smile.
She kept the glam simple but polished, rocking a sleek updo and soft, glowing makeup that perfectly complemented her look.
McCarthy also took the stage as a presenter during the event.
She handed out the Graduate Award to Marcelle Barbosa of Amaramara, explaining in her speech that the honor goes to a designer "who may just be starting out, but already thinks like a legend, [with] innovative ideas, undeniable skills and a fearlessness to create something unexpected and emotional."
It didn’t take long for social media to light up about her appearance.
Fans quickly flooded comment sections with praise, calling her “incredible” and “glowing,” while others started speculating about how she achieved her transformation.
“Actress Melissa McCarthy looks like she’s been on Ozempic,” one speculated.
Another pushed back, writing, “I think she may have done it the old-fashioned way. She doesn't have Ozempic face and was losing weight before Ozempic got popular.”
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A third added, “I don't think so. She's been losing weight over years. Nothing extreme. She looks great & looks even better if she did it sensibly.”
“She's been working on her weight for years, hasn't she?” a fourth noted.
A fifth defended the comedian, writing, “So what? Why are people criticizing people who use Ozempic for weight loss? It’s a treatment available, and it’s a pro-ere decision. Good for anyone that wants results, it’s no one’s business. I don’t get it.”
McCarthy has previously opened up about her approach to weight loss.
"I think everybody's always kind of working on something. And I was like, 'If I can de-stress and just do it slower and stop constantly trying to be on something.' And then it actually worked better instead of being like, 'I'm gonna not do this and do this and only drink this,'" the Emmy winner shared in 2018. "I was like, 'I'm just gonna mellow out, give myself a break.’"
She also revealed that her motivation comes from wanting to set a healthy example for her kids.
"I want to show them how to be healthy," she said. "My husband [Ben Falcone] and I always make a pot of vegetable soup that we puree and keep in the fridge. They don’t eat processed foods. But if my oldest daughter wants a cupcake, once in a while I’ll let her have it."
For McCarthy, the message goes beyond numbers on a scale.
"Give me your best punch in the face, and I'll take that punch, rather than have my kid feel bad about herself. There's an epidemic in our country of girls and women feeling bad about themselves based on what .5 percent of the human race looks like," she said in another interview. "It starts very young. My message is that as long as everybody's healthy, enjoy and embrace whatever body type you have."