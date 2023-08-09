Who Is Meredith Mickelson? 5 Things To Know About the Model Who Matty Healy Reportedly Ghosted for Taylor Swift

Mickelson's brother, Daniel Mickelson, rose to fame after appearing in the film The Killer Clown Meets the Candy Man and the 2019 TV series Mani.

Daniel, unfortunately, died on July 4, 2021, at age 23. His cause of death was not immediately disclosed to the public, but People confirmed three months later that he died of fentanyl and cocaine toxicity.

The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner also listed his death as an accident.

In a tribute post a day after his death, Mickelson expressed how shattered her heart was after losing her brother, who also became her "best friend and the other half of my heart."

"There wasn't a person I loved more on this earth. there's no words that can do him justice that i could write," the model wrote. "To know him was to love him. He was the happiest brightest smiley most sunshine human to exist and I'm so happy God chose me to be his sister for his whole amazing life."