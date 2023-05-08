Taylor Swift and Matt Healy Caught Going Home Together After Her Concert as Romance Rumors Heat Up
The start of another love story?
Just a few days after rumors began to swirl over a possible romance between Taylor Swift and singer Matt Healy, the latter was caught sitting next to the blonde beauty in the car as she returned home from her Saturday, May 6, concert in Nashville, Tenn.
The 1975 frontman, 34, was in attendance for the performance and even came on stage to perform alongside opening act Phoebe Bridgers, and once the 33-year-old Grammy winner herself hit the stage, Healy — who saw next to Swift's good friend Gigi Hadid — was spotted enthusiastically singing along to hits like "Lover."
Last week, an insider told an outlet their relationship is in the "super-early days, but it feels right. They first dated, very briefly, almost ten years ago but timings just didn’t work out."
Since both of them are in the midst of tours, there's been "a lot of Face-Timing and texting," but fans can expect to see more cameos from Healy.
"They are incredibly supportive of their respective careers," shared the source. "They are both massively proud and excited about this relationship, and unlike Taylor’s last one — which was very much kept out of the spotlight, deliberately — she wants to 'own' this romance, and not hide it away."
The "Anti-Hero" crooner previously dated British actor Joe Alwyn, 32, for six years, though news broke in April that they parted ways. However, the aforementioned insider insisted the two actually split in February, "so there was absolutely no crossover."
As OK! reported, things between the two took a turn for the worse as life returned to normalcy post-pandemic, as even when they first got together, Swift was staying out of the spotlight due to her ongoing feud with Kanye West.
"They were in this cocoon, and it was nice and quiet," shared a second source. "When the world opened up, the dynamics changed and they were pulled apart."
The insider added that Alwyn also "felt eclipsed by Taylor’s career and larger-than-life persona."
Daily Mail reported on Swift and Healy's Saturday night outing, while The Sun gave the scoop on their new romance.