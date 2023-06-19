Inside Taylor Swift and Matty Healy's Split: Former Flames 'Are Two Very Different People Who Have Little in Common'
Matty Healy just isn't the man for Taylor Swift.
Despite becoming hot and heavy very right off the bat, their romance fizzled out a few weeks ago after one month together. However, those who know the blonde beauty best weren't surprised by the quick turnaround.
"They are really two very different people who have little in common," an insider disclosed to a magazine. "Taylor’s very mature, serious and grounded about her work. Matty still has a lot of growing up to do."
It didn't help that fans expressed their distaste for The 1975 frontman, 34, who made racially charged comments towards rapper Ice Spice, a recent collaborator of Swift's.
In an interview, Healy admitted he no longer cares about being "politically correct," regardless of the consequences.
"I've done my decade of trying to be that," he stated. "I'm more interested in actually being wrong, and people seeing that, and knowing what's right because of it."
- Taylor Swift and Matt Healy Were Never in a Serious Relationship, Insists Insider: It Was a 'Fun Little Thing Whose Moment Is Over'
- Over Already: Taylor Swift and Matty Healy Split After Whirlwind Romance
- Taylor Swift's New Fling Matty Healy Isn't 'Just a Rebound' for Her: Their 'Chemistry Is Off the Charts!'
While the bad boy persona may have charmed Swift, 33, in the beginning, she grew to find Healy's "devil-may-care attitude annoying," the source explained.
The Grammy winner also ended the fling so she could focus on herself. "She just came out of a six-year relationship and wants to be single for a while," the insider shared, referring to her split from British actor Joe Alwyn, 32. "It was fun while it lasted, but she’s ready to move on and hopes they remain friends."
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
Another insider told a different publication the demise of the romance wasn't at all dramatic, quipping, "She will not be writing albums about this one."
On the other hand, fans believe she did pen a sad breakup track about Alwyn, as in late May, the vocalist dropped a brand new song titled "You're Losing Me."
"i’m listening to you’re losing me [right now] & all i have to say is joe alwyn you better count your days," one Swiftie joked, with another tweeting, "Just listened to your losing me, and oh my gosh Joe Alwyn what have you f****** done?"