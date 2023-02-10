Meri Brown Will 'Hardly Make Any Appearances' In Season 18 Of 'Sister Wives' After 'Terminating' Spiritual Marriage With Ex-Husband Kody

Meri Brown won't be featured prominently in Season 18 of Sister Wives as she focuses on her new single life and running her bed and breakfast.

According to "Tender Loving Care...?" podcast co-host Pauline Bithell, who spoke to production sources at TLC, the show's producers had no idea that Kody and Meri's relationship was going to "fall out so badly" at the time, potentially leading to less screen time for the mom-of-one.