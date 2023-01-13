'Sister Wives' Star Paedon Brown Implies Meri Abused 'A Few' Specific Brown Children For 'Years': 'We Were Never Safe'
Sister Wives alum Paedon Brown appeared to imply that Meri abused several of the Brown family children for a number of years. The shocking confession came on the TLC star's Wednesday, January 11, appearance on celebrity blogger John Yates' three hour Youtube Live session.
"Abrasive and kind of mean are not strong enough words, they are not aggressive enough words," Paedon explained of his relationship with his father's first wife.
"Meri was not nice," he added, noting that his prior word choices were "not enough" to properly describe "what Meri was to a few of us children specifically."
When asked if the ill treatment ever moved past anything "verbal," Paedon assured the host that it did.
"Oh, it moves so far past verbal. Verbal basically stopped existing. No, we were never safe around her," he continued, before mentioning that Kody was not at all aware of Meri's alleged behavior for "several years."
The 24-year-old also admitted that he will "never hate Robyn," despite her reputation as Kody's favorite wife, because she "opened several eyes" to what was going on. Sharing that the 44-year-old had previously been in an "extremely abusive relationship" with her ex-husband, David Jessop, he elaborated that Robyn "knew how to find other negative relationships."
"Robyn probably saved several of our lives," Paedon claimed. "Not definitely, but very maybe."
He also shared that he doesn't speak with Meri "ever", revealing that "most" of the Brown children don't. But when it came to giving specific details into what the alleged abuse entailed, the television personality stayed mum on the subject.
"After the last episode of Sister Wives airs, I will dish dirt. It is still a financial option for my parents, for all five of my parents and many of my siblings, so I am not going to do anything that would hurt the show," he confessed. "I want the show to last as long as possible. I know for a fact if I put certain things out there, it would really hurt the show."
Paedon's allegations came one day after Kody and Meri announced in a joint statement that they had terminated their spiritual marriage following a 33 year relationship.
"During this process, we are committed to kindness and respect toward each other and to all members of our family, and we are also committed to the continued healing of any and all relationships with the family so that we can move forward with forgiveness, grace and love," the statement concluded.