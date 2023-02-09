OK Magazine
'Sister Wives' Star Meri Brown Insists She's Busy 'Building A Great Life' After Finally Ditching Ex-Husband Kody

sister wives meri brown busy building great life kody marriage pp
Source: @therealmeribrown/instagram; mega
By:

Feb. 9 2023, Published 3:30 p.m. ET

Meri Brown has a new lease on life!

The Sister Wives star took to Instagram on Thursday, February 9, to give fans a glimpse into her new single life after calling it quits on her marriage with Kody Brown after 33 years together.

sister wives meri brown busy building great life kody marriage
Source: @therealmeribrown/instagram

"Building businesses. Building friendships. Building a great life. All while doing whatever the h*** I want," Meri penned alongside a video of herself and a group of friends kayaking out on the open waters.

Fans were quick to notice just how happy the TLC star looked following the huge change in her life. "Good the see a true smile on your face these days. Compared to when you were married to Kody. You go girl!," one user wrote below the post.

sister wives meri brown busy building great life kody marriage
Source: @therealmeribrown/instagram

"I’m glad you are enjoying your life and moving on from Kody🙌😍," another fan added, before another follower stated, "You look great Meri and your smile, it’s so nice to see it again. 😀"

Meri and the Brown patriarch, who share Leon Brown, 27, together, officially threw in the towel on their spiritual union months ago.

"After more than a decade of working on our relationship in our own unique ways, we have made the decision to permanently terminate our marriage relationship," both parties shared on their respective social media accounts on January 10, 2023.

sister wives meri brown busy building great life kody marriage
Source: @therealmeribrown/instagram

"During this process, we are committed to kindness and respect toward each other and to all members of our family, and we are also committed to the continued healing of any and all relationships with the family so that we can move forward with forgiveness, grace and love," the statement concluded.

During the the Sister Wives: One-on-One special, which aired Sunday, December 18, 2022, Meri and Kody, who also called it quits with Christine Brown and Janelle Brown in the past two years, seemed to confirmed the split after much speculation about their marriage being on the rocks.

Source: OK!

"I don’t really consider myself married to Meri," he told host Sukanya Krishnan during the shocking sit down. "If she wanted to move on and marry another, she wouldn’t get an argument with me."

However, the mother-of-one seemed to have a different view of the situation. "We didn’t consult. We didn’t talk.’ … And then he says, ‘No, I don’t consider myself married to Meri. He just made the decision,” she claimed.

