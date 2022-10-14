Mia Farrow Celebrates Her First Scripted Role In More Than 10 Years At N.Y.C. Premiere Of 'The Watcher'
Mia Farrow looked stunning in a white pantsuit at the New York City premiere of Netflix's new true crime drama The Watcher on Wednesday, October 12.
The upcoming show, helmed by Scream Queens alums Ryan Murphy and Ian Brennan, marks the 77-year-old's first scripted role in more than 10 years.
The Rosemary's Baby actress, who was previously involved with controversial director Woody Allen, cut an elegant figure in matching off-white slacks, blazer and boots. Her auburn blonde hair hung loosely around her shoulders.
The Watcher is inspired by the true story of a couple — played by Naomi Watts and Bobby Cannavale — who are terrifyingly harassed by a mysterious stalker through a series of letters soon after moving in together in New Jersey. Farrow stars in the mini series as one of the married couple's obsessive neighbors.
Farrow explained at the premiere that she had been eager to work with Murphy on a project because "there is nothing that he does that is mundane." The famed television show creator is known for his work on several hit shows such as American Horror Story, Nip/Tuck and Glee.
"Even without reading the script, I knew that I'd be given fun and unusual things to do. And I sure was," she continued. "It's a strange story ... there are other elements, both real and unreal, so it's a wild ride. It's a wild ride. It's a scary story. Good Halloween material."
Farrow added that all of the neighbors in the series are "a little strange," noting that her mysterious character is driven by the desire to "preserve" the neighborhood and keep it "just the way it was when she was born into it."
She also mentioned she had no idea the show was based on a true story until they were filming the third episode, and shared that she was very surprised when she found out.
The Watcher premiered on Netflix on Thursday, October 13.
