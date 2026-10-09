Mia Goth Takes Swipe at Ex Shia LaBeouf With Cheeky Shirt Message Amid Divorce Filing

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Mia Goth appears to be sending a message to her estranged husband, Shia LaBeouf, as news of their divorce makes headlines. On Thursday, October 8, the Pearl star shared a makeup-free selfie on Instagram, showing off a cropped shirt with a pointed message aimed at an ex. The post comes just two days after she reportedly filed to end her marriage to the Transformers actor.

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Source: @MIAGOTH_/INSTAGRAM Mia Goth shared an Instagram selfie featuring a shirt that read, ‘My ex is my biggest fan,’ shortly after news of her divorce filing emerged.

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“My ex is my biggest fan,” the shirt message read. Goth kept her caption short and sweet, adding just one emoji: “💋.” Fans quickly reacted to the post, with one writing, “right after divorce news is crazy.” “Welcome to the first wives club queen 😈,” another added. “Who is this diva? I love you, woman😍,” a third penned. A fourth suggested, “This is quite perfect honestly.”

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Goth Filed for Divorce After 10 Years of Marriage

Source: MEGA The actress reportedly filed for divorce from Shia LaBeouf on October 6, citing ‘irreconcilable differences.’

As OK! previously reported, Goth filed for divorce from LaBeouf after 10 years of marriage. The 32-year-old actress submitted the paperwork on Tuesday, October 6, citing "irreconcilable differences" as the reason for the split, according to reports. Court documents reportedly list July 25, 2025, as their official date of separation. Goth also requested primary legal and physical custody of the couple's 4-year-old daughter, Isabel. In addition, she asked the court to end its ability to award spousal support to either her or the Even Stevens alum, 40. Although the pair kept their relationship largely out of the public eye, reports of their separation surfaced in 2025. At the time, sources said LaBeouf had moved to New Orleans to be closer to family. "Their relationship has always been complicated," an insider suggested at the time. "They weren’t getting along and had a lot of drama last year."

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Reports of Relationship Trouble Surfaced Before Their Split

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Source: MEGA Mia Goth requested primary legal and physical custody of their 4-year-old daughter, Isabel, in the divorce proceedings.

The former couple's relationship had reportedly experienced difficulties before they went their separate ways. TMZ reported in February that police were called to their Los Angeles home several times before the split. In one 911 call, an "uncooperative female" could reportedly be heard saying "just go" while explaining that she was trying to get her spouse to leave. The call was logged as a "husband and wife" disturbance of the peace. Neither Goth nor LaBeouf has publicly detailed the circumstances surrounding their separation.

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Goth and LaBeouf's Complicated Relationship History

Source: MEGA The former couple first met in 2012, married in 2016 and later reconciled after a reported separation.

The actors first met while working on Nymphomaniac: Vol. II in 2012, which marked Goth's big-screen debut. They married in 2016, but a representative for the couple confirmed their separation two years later. “Shia and Mia have filed for divorce. The separation is amicable, and all details pertaining to the divorce proceedings will remain private," a source said at the time. By March 2020, the pair had been spotted wearing rings in Los Angeles. They welcomed their daughter two years later, although neither publicly discussed their reconciliation.

LaBeouf's Arrest Earlier This Year