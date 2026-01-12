or
Michael B. Jordan's Mom Loses It After Golden Globes Host Nikki Glaser Jokes About Pleasuring Herself During Monologue

split photo of michael b. jordan and mom donna jordan and nikki glaser
Source: Stewart Cook/CBS ©2026 CBS Broadcasting, Inc.; mega

Nikki Glaser joked about getting off to Michael B. Jordan during the annual awards show on January 11.

Jan. 11 2026, Published 10:39 p.m. ET

Nikki Glaser left some cringing with her joke about pleasuring herself to Michael B. Jordan at the 2026 Golden Globes.

Jordan's mom, Donna — who was his date for the annual awards show on Sunday, January 11 — was one of them.

Talking about Michael's role in Sinners during her monologue, the host quipped, "He played twins. I can't believe it, we got two Michael B. Jordans. When I saw that, I was like Nikki B. Jerkin' because that was awesome."

And while the actor, 38, was seen smiling in response, his mom made an awkward face and took a sip of her drink.

Source: @etnow/x

Michael B. Jordan's mom was seen taking a sip of her drink after Nikki Glaser's joke.

'Why Did I Make That Joke?'

image of Nikki Glaser didn't hold back in her monologue at the 2026 Golden Globes.
Source: Francis Specker/CBS ©2026 CBS Broadcasting, Inc.; mega

Nikki Glaser didn't hold back in her monologue at the 2026 Golden Globes.

Nikki, 41, then added, "I'm sorry, Michael...Why did I make that joke?"

"I know your mom, I'm so sorry," she admitted. "I should not have said that to you! That should've been a DM, my mistake. I love you, you're amazing."

Nikki Glaser Trolled Leonardo DiCaprio's Age-Gap Relationship

image of Leonardo DiCaprio started dating Italian model Vittoria Ceretti in 2023.
Source: mega; @vittoria/instagram

Leonardo DiCaprio started dating Italian model Vittoria Ceretti in 2023.

At another point, Nikki made Leonardo DiCaprio squirm when she mocked his much-younger partner, Vittoria Ceretti, 27.

After praising the actor's role in One Battle After Another, the comedian couldn't help but reference his age-gap relationship.

"How good was Leo in One Battle? I mean, it's insane. So good. What a career you've had. Countless iconic performances. You've worked with every great director. You've won three Golden Globes, an Oscar, and the most impressive thing is that you were able to accomplish all that before your girlfriend turned 30," she joked. "I mean, it's just insane."

MORE ON:
Michael B Jordan

Source: @SpencerAlthouse/x

Leonardo DiCaprio looked uncomfortable when Nikki Glaser joked about his much-younger girlfriend.

image of The actor seemed to cringe as Nikki Glaser joked about his relationship.
Source: mega

The actor cringed as Nikki Glaser joked about his relationship.

As the camera cut to the 51-year-old, he clearly looked uncomfortable as he nodding his head and pursing his lips.

"Leo, I'm sorry I made that joke. It's cheap. I tried not to, but we don't know anything else about you, man. There's nothing else. Open up. I'm serious, I looked. I searched. The most in-depth interview you've ever given was in Teen Beat magazine in 1991," Nikki noted. "Is your favorite food still pasta, pasta, and more pasta? Look it up. That's real."

Nikki Glaser Joked About the Epstein Files

Elsewhere in her monologue, Nikki brought up the much-talked about Epstein files.

"I cannot believe the amount of star power we have in this room tonight. It’s insane. There’s so many A-listers," she said, before quipping that there were some "who are on a list that has been heavily redacted."

"And the Golden Globe for Best Editing goes to the Justice Department," the comic continued. "Yes, congratulations."

