Michael B. Jordan's Mom Loses It After Golden Globes Host Nikki Glaser Jokes About Pleasuring Herself During Monologue

Nikki Glaser left some cringing with her joke about pleasuring herself to Michael B. Jordan at the 2026 Golden Globes. Jordan's mom, Donna — who was his date for the annual awards show on Sunday, January 11 — was one of them. Talking about Michael's role in Sinners during her monologue, the host quipped, "He played twins. I can't believe it, we got two Michael B. Jordans. When I saw that, I was like Nikki B. Jerkin' because that was awesome." And while the actor, 38, was seen smiling in response, his mom made an awkward face and took a sip of her drink.

It's safe to safe, Nikki Glaser was a fan of Michael B. Jordan playing twins in 'Sinners.' 😭 #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/X3odCphCTW — Entertainment Tonight (@etnow) January 12, 2026 Source: @etnow/x Michael B. Jordan's mom was seen taking a sip of her drink after Nikki Glaser's joke.

'Why Did I Make That Joke?'

Source: Francis Specker/CBS ©2026 CBS Broadcasting, Inc.; mega Nikki Glaser didn't hold back in her monologue at the 2026 Golden Globes.

Nikki, 41, then added, "I'm sorry, Michael...Why did I make that joke?" "I know your mom, I'm so sorry," she admitted. "I should not have said that to you! That should've been a DM, my mistake. I love you, you're amazing."

Nikki Glaser Trolled Leonardo DiCaprio's Age-Gap Relationship

Source: mega; @vittoria/instagram Leonardo DiCaprio started dating Italian model Vittoria Ceretti in 2023.

At another point, Nikki made Leonardo DiCaprio squirm when she mocked his much-younger partner, Vittoria Ceretti, 27. After praising the actor's role in One Battle After Another, the comedian couldn't help but reference his age-gap relationship. "How good was Leo in One Battle? I mean, it's insane. So good. What a career you've had. Countless iconic performances. You've worked with every great director. You've won three Golden Globes, an Oscar, and the most impressive thing is that you were able to accomplish all that before your girlfriend turned 30," she joked. "I mean, it's just insane."

omg Leo DiCaprio's reactions to all of Nikki Glaser's jokes about him at the Golden Globes LOL



"What a career you've had. The most impressive thing is that you've been able to accomplish all of this before your girlfriend turned 30." pic.twitter.com/2yZlOWHOkS — Spencer Althouse (@SpencerAlthouse) January 12, 2026 Source: @SpencerAlthouse/x Leonardo DiCaprio looked uncomfortable when Nikki Glaser joked about his much-younger girlfriend.

Source: mega The actor cringed as Nikki Glaser joked about his relationship.

As the camera cut to the 51-year-old, he clearly looked uncomfortable as he nodding his head and pursing his lips. "Leo, I'm sorry I made that joke. It's cheap. I tried not to, but we don't know anything else about you, man. There's nothing else. Open up. I'm serious, I looked. I searched. The most in-depth interview you've ever given was in Teen Beat magazine in 1991," Nikki noted. "Is your favorite food still pasta, pasta, and more pasta? Look it up. That's real."

