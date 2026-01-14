Michael B. Jordan Reveals How His Mom Responded to Nikki Glaser's NSFW Joke at the 2026 Golden Globes: 'She's Used to It'
Jan. 14 2026, Published 7:10 a.m. ET
Michael B. Jordan is getting used to people openly thirsting over her famous son.
On Monday, January 12, the Creed actor, 38, opened up about how his mom, Donna Jordan, reacted to Nikki Glaser’s cheeky Golden Globes joke about him. At that moment, cameras caught Donna rolling her eyes while casually sipping her drink as the audience burst into laughter.
“I can’t believe it, we got two Michael B. Jordans,” Glaser, 41, joked during her opening monologue, referencing his dual roles in Sinners. “When I saw that, I was like Nikki B. Jerkin’ because that was awesome.”
She quickly followed it up with, “I’m so sorry. That should’ve been a DM.”
Appearing on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, Michael replied to the viral moment. "I had fun, but my mom stole the show. I'm pretty sure all her girlfriends are, like, texting her and sending her every meme and every clip possible," he said.
Jimmy Kimmel then asked, “Does your mom get uncomfortable when women openly lust after you?"
Michael didn’t hesitate answering.
"I think by now she's used to it," the Creed star said. "So she just gives a little eye roll and just kinda keeps it pushing. She doesn't really respond too much."
Unlike many stars, the Black Panther alum actually enjoys bringing his mom along to major Hollywood events.
“We went to an after-party, we had a little fun, she was dancing and stuff. Mama had a good time. I don't really think it's a downside to bringing mom to an event, only upside,” he shared.
For the big night, Michael looked sharp in a double-breasted suit, pairing the look with a butter-yellow shirt, sepia-tinted sunglasses and David Yurman jewelry.
The actor was nominated for Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Motion Picture, Drama, for his dual roles as dangerously smooth twins Elijah “Smoke” and Elias “Stack” Moore in Sinners.
Michael later described the nomination as an “honor,” admitting that playing the brothers pushed him further than ever before.
“The fact that they’re identical twins, it’s like leaning into two totally different personalities but being in the same body,” he told The Hollywood Reporter. “It’s kind of hard to pick a favorite because you need one to complete the other because they’re not really complete by themselves. So Smoke, I’m partial to him in his journey throughout the movie of being a protector, wanting everybody to be safe, and being a provider in a real way. And then there’s the mischievous kind of dreamer that has Stack written all over it. That slick-talking charmer who kind of gets his way in and out of trouble.”