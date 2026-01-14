or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > News > Michael B Jordan
OK LogoNEWS

Michael B. Jordan Reveals How His Mom Responded to Nikki Glaser's NSFW Joke at the 2026 Golden Globes: 'She's Used to It'

michael b jordan mom reacts nikki glaser nsfw joke
Source: MEGA;@cbs/TikTok

Michael B. Jordan revealed how his mom reacted to Nikki Glaser’s NSFW Golden Globes joke.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Jan. 14 2026, Published 7:10 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Michael B. Jordan is getting used to people openly thirsting over her famous son.

On Monday, January 12, the Creed actor, 38, opened up about how his mom, Donna Jordan, reacted to Nikki Glaser’s cheeky Golden Globes joke about him. At that moment, cameras caught Donna rolling her eyes while casually sipping her drink as the audience burst into laughter.

Article continues below advertisement
image of Donna Jordan reacted by rolling her eyes.
Source: @cbs/TikTok

Donna Jordan reacted by rolling her eyes.

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
Article continues below advertisement

“I can’t believe it, we got two Michael B. Jordans,” Glaser, 41, joked during her opening monologue, referencing his dual roles in Sinners. “When I saw that, I was like Nikki B. Jerkin’ because that was awesome.”

She quickly followed it up with, “I’m so sorry. That should’ve been a DM.”

Article continues below advertisement

Appearing on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, Michael replied to the viral moment. "I had fun, but my mom stole the show. I'm pretty sure all her girlfriends are, like, texting her and sending her every meme and every clip possible," he said.

Jimmy Kimmel then asked, “Does your mom get uncomfortable when women openly lust after you?"

Article continues below advertisement
Source: @cbs/TikTok
Article continues below advertisement

Michael didn’t hesitate answering.

"I think by now she's used to it," the Creed star said. "So she just gives a little eye roll and just kinda keeps it pushing. She doesn't really respond too much."

Unlike many stars, the Black Panther alum actually enjoys bringing his mom along to major Hollywood events.

Article continues below advertisement
image of Nikki Glaser joked about the actor during her opening monologue.
Source: @cbs/TikTok

Nikki Glaser joked about the actor during her opening monologue.

Article continues below advertisement

“We went to an after-party, we had a little fun, she was dancing and stuff. Mama had a good time. I don't really think it's a downside to bringing mom to an event, only upside,” he shared.

MORE ON:
Michael B Jordan

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement
image of Michael B. Jordan said his mom is used to the attention.
Source: Jimmy Kimmel Live/YouTube

Michael B. Jordan said his mom is used to the attention.

Article continues below advertisement
Article continues below advertisement

For the big night, Michael looked sharp in a double-breasted suit, pairing the look with a butter-yellow shirt, sepia-tinted sunglasses and David Yurman jewelry.

The actor was nominated for Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Motion Picture, Drama, for his dual roles as dangerously smooth twins Elijah “Smoke” and Elias “Stack” Moore in Sinners.

Article continues below advertisement

Michael later described the nomination as an “honor,” admitting that playing the brothers pushed him further than ever before.

Article continues below advertisement
image of Michael B. Jordan attended the Golden Globes with his mom.
Source: MEGA

Michael B. Jordan attended the Golden Globes with his mom.

“The fact that they’re identical twins, it’s like leaning into two totally different personalities but being in the same body,” he told The Hollywood Reporter. “It’s kind of hard to pick a favorite because you need one to complete the other because they’re not really complete by themselves. So Smoke, I’m partial to him in his journey throughout the movie of being a protector, wanting everybody to be safe, and being a provider in a real way. And then there’s the mischievous kind of dreamer that has Stack written all over it. That slick-talking charmer who kind of gets his way in and out of trouble.”

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2026 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.