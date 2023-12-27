Charlie Sheen Was 'Bandaged Up' and 'Super Vulnerable' From a Medical Procedure During Alleged Attack by Neighbor: Source
Charlie Sheen was still healing from a recent medical procedure when he was reportedly assaulted by a neighbor earlier this month.
A source spilled to a news outlet the Two and a Half Men star "was already super vulnerable when the alleged attack happened."
"He had bandages around [his] neck and face because he had a medical procedure," the source added. "So, he was bandaged up when she [allegedly] choked him."
"All he did was answer a door to a knock," the source continued. "He didn’t know who was behind the door and then he was attacked. It was very scary for him and he was shaken up."
"She [allegedly] forced her way in, strangled him and ripped his shirt and ripped the bandages on his face," the source claimed, noting the attacker — who was identified as a 47-year-old woman by the name of Electra Schrock — also reportedly "squirted something on [Charlie’s] car and dumped trash on his property."
As OK! previously reported, the woman was said to have returned to her home after the altercation where she was eventually arrested by L.A. authorities. Although Sheen did call 911 and paramedics arrived at the scene, he was not taken to the hospital.
- Charlie Sheen's Neighbor Arrested After She Allegedly Tried to Choke Actor in His L.A. Home
- Charlie Sheen Hardly Recognizes 'Alien Version' of Himself as He Celebrates 6 Years of Sobriety
- Cops Swarm Marilyn Manson's Mansion The Same Day Ex-Wife Dita Von Teese Breaks Silence On Abuse Claims Against Singer
Schrock was later charged with "felony assault with a deadly weapon with force" to which she pleaded "not guilty" to on Tuesday, December 26, according to an outlet. Her bail was set for $75,000.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
This comes not long after Sheen opened up on his decision to give up drugs and alcohol for good after years of publicly struggling with substance abuse issues.
"I'm proud of the choices that I've made and the changes I've made to live a life today that will never look like that mess," he said in a recent interview. "That was some alien version of myself."
"Next month I'll be six years sober," he shared at the time. "I have a very consistent lifestyle now. It's all about single dad stuff, and raising my 14-year-old twin boys, Max and Bob."
Sheen welcomed the twins with his ex Brooke Mueller. He also has teenage daughters, Sami, 19, and Lola, 18, with Denise Richards, and Cassandra Estevez, 39, with Paula Profit.
The source spoke with Us Weekly about Sheen's attack.