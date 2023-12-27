Charlie Sheen Was 'Bandaged Up' and 'Super Vulnerable' From a Medical Procedure During Alleged Attack by Neighbor: Source

"She [allegedly] forced her way in, strangled him and ripped his shirt and ripped the bandages on his face," the source claimed, noting the attacker — who was identified as a 47-year-old woman by the name of Electra Schrock — also reportedly "squirted something on [Charlie’s] car and dumped trash on his property."

As OK! previously reported, the woman was said to have returned to her home after the altercation where she was eventually arrested by L.A. authorities. Although Sheen did call 911 and paramedics arrived at the scene, he was not taken to the hospital.