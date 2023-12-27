OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > Charlie Sheen
OK LogoNEWS

Charlie Sheen Was 'Bandaged Up' and 'Super Vulnerable' From a Medical Procedure During Alleged Attack by Neighbor: Source

charlie sheen
Source: mega
By:

Dec. 27 2023, Published 6:41 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to Email

Charlie Sheen was still healing from a recent medical procedure when he was reportedly assaulted by a neighbor earlier this month.

A source spilled to a news outlet the Two and a Half Men star "was already super vulnerable when the alleged attack happened."

Article continues below advertisement
charlie sheen bandaged up super vulnerable attack neighbor
Source: mega

Charlie Sheen was allegedly attacked by a neighbor earlier this month.

"He had bandages around [his] neck and face because he had a medical procedure," the source added. "So, he was bandaged up when she [allegedly] choked him."

"All he did was answer a door to a knock," the source continued. "He didn’t know who was behind the door and then he was attacked. It was very scary for him and he was shaken up."

Article continues below advertisement
charlie sheen bandaged up super vulnerable attack neighbor
Source: mega

A source claimed he was recovering from an unnamed medical procedure at the time.

"She [allegedly] forced her way in, strangled him and ripped his shirt and ripped the bandages on his face," the source claimed, noting the attacker — who was identified as a 47-year-old woman by the name of Electra Schrock — also reportedly "squirted something on [Charlie’s] car and dumped trash on his property."

As OK! previously reported, the woman was said to have returned to her home after the altercation where she was eventually arrested by L.A. authorities. Although Sheen did call 911 and paramedics arrived at the scene, he was not taken to the hospital.

Article continues below advertisement
charlie sheen bandaged up super vulnerable attack neighbor
Source: mega

The neighbor was charged with burglary and assault with a deadly weapon.

MORE ON:
Charlie Sheen

Schrock was later charged with "felony assault with a deadly weapon with force" to which she pleaded "not guilty" to on Tuesday, December 26, according to an outlet. Her bail was set for $75,000.

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!

Article continues below advertisement
charlie sheen bandaged up super vulnerable attack neighbor
Source: mega

Sheen has currently been sober for roughly six years.

This comes not long after Sheen opened up on his decision to give up drugs and alcohol for good after years of publicly struggling with substance abuse issues.

"I'm proud of the choices that I've made and the changes I've made to live a life today that will never look like that mess," he said in a recent interview. "That was some alien version of myself."

Article continues below advertisement
Source: OK!

"Next month I'll be six years sober," he shared at the time. "I have a very consistent lifestyle now. It's all about single dad stuff, and raising my 14-year-old twin boys, Max and Bob."

Sheen welcomed the twins with his ex Brooke Mueller. He also has teenage daughters, Sami, 19, and Lola, 18, with Denise Richards, and Cassandra Estevez, 39, with Paula Profit.

The source spoke with Us Weekly about Sheen's attack.

Advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

OK! Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2023 OK!. A DIVISION OF EMPIRE MEDIA GROUP HOLDINGS LLC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.