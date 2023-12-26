Shannen Doherty Hopeful for a 'Beautiful' 2024 After 'Turbulent Year' of 'Massive Health Struggles and a Lot of Heartbreak'

As OK! reported, the actress accused her estranged spouse of having a two-year affair, and shortly after discovering the alleged tryst, she had to go into surgery to have a brain tumored removed.

"I went into that surgery early in the morning and I went in after I found out that my marriage was essentially over, that my husband had been carrying on an affair for two years," she recalled of the 2023 drama. "To not go in that surgery, even though, being very clear, he wanted to go, I couldn't go into that surgery with him there. I felt so betrayed."