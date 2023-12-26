Shannen Doherty Hopeful for a 'Beautiful' 2024 After 'Turbulent Year' of 'Massive Health Struggles and a Lot of Heartbreak'
Shannen Doherty is staying optimistic.
On the Monday, December 25, episode of her "Let’s Be Clear with Shannen Doherty" podcast, the actress, 52, explained she's looking forward to a fresh start since 2023 was filled with so many physical and mental hardships.
"This year is about just being incredibly grateful that we're here and we get to spend time with the people that are by our sides through thick and thin, who don't walk away, who love us unconditionally, and that have the same beliefs and morals and standards and people who have character," she gushed. "I'm just so thankful really to be here for it."
"For me, it's been a turbulent year, some massive health struggles, some massive personal struggles, a lot of heartbreak and fear," the Beverly Hills, 90210 alum, 52, acknowledged. "But with all of that, I have found... I was actually saying this to myself the other night, ‘God I think I'm actually starting to live the happiest version of myself.’”
"For some reason it just feels it's gotten a lot lighter lately and a lot more positive," the TV star noted, adding that she thinks 2024 will be "beautiful."
Doherty has been an open book about her struggles, which include a stage 4 cancer battle and a divorce from Kurt Iswarienko.
As OK! reported, the actress accused her estranged spouse of having a two-year affair, and shortly after discovering the alleged tryst, she had to go into surgery to have a brain tumored removed.
"I went into that surgery early in the morning and I went in after I found out that my marriage was essentially over, that my husband had been carrying on an affair for two years," she recalled of the 2023 drama. "To not go in that surgery, even though, being very clear, he wanted to go, I couldn't go into that surgery with him there. I felt so betrayed."
"At the end of the day, I just felt so incredibly unloved by someone I was with for 14 years, by someone I loved with all my heart," Doherty stated. "Just to have to go through all of that while trying to figure out if you’re going to get a f------ divorce and trying to get to the truth of that."
Iswarienko's pal denied her claims, insisting the pair separated two years beforehand. The source also noted that Iswarienko allegedly informed Doherty that he was going to start dating other people.
The former Charmed lead hit back, declaring that wasn't true.
"I just received a disturbing phone call that @tmz_tv was going to run a story about me," she said via social media. "The story supposedly comes from my husband's friends (soon to be ex) that he told me two years ago he was cheating on me and we have had an open marriage. This is an absolute lie and I will address the marriage and affair further on @letsbeclearpod."