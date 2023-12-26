Derek Hough and Wife Hayley Erbert Kiss Under the Christmas Tree After Her Emergency Brain Surgery: Photo
Derek Hough and his wife, Hayley Erbert, who recently underwent skull surgery, celebrated Christmas together amid the dancer's recovery.
"Wishing everyone a very Merry Christmas! 🎄Cherishing the greatest gift of all.The precious gift of life and the love we share. Hold your loved ones close and treasure every moment. ♥️," the brunette beauty, 29, captioned a photo of herself wearing an all green outfit as she kissed the Dancing With the Stars, 38, judge beside the Christmas tree.
Of course, people were elated to see Erbert doing so well after a tough few weeks. Derek's sister Julianne Hough gushed, "You are our Christmas miracle 🎄❤️," while Jenna Dewan wrote, "So much love to you both ❤️🙏🏻❤️."
DWTS alum Lindsay Arnold added, "Love you both so much!!! ❤️❤️❤️," and Paula Abdul shared, "Merry Christmas and may continued blessed prayers 🙏🏼💕 I’m sending so much love your way!"
As OK! previously reported, the pair, who got married in August, were on their Symphony of Dance tour around the country when Hayley was diagnosed with a cranial hematoma and had to undergo emergency surgery on December 7.
On December 15, Derek posted a video of the duo walking around Washington, D.C. — where the incident occurred — as he revealed how his wife is coping. "Hayley is doing well. Her recovery process has been nothing short of a miracle. She still has a ways to go with another surgery, hopefully in a few weeks, to insert a skull implant to replace the piece that was removed during the craniectomy. It will restore the skull to its natural shape and protect the brain from injury," he shared.
"While this isn’t the holiday season either of us envisioned, it’s one that we’re incredibly grateful to have. We look forward to cherishing these moments with a deeper appreciation for life and the people in it," he continued.
On December 21, the TV host kept fans updated about his wife.
"With immense relief, gratitude and overwhelming joy I’d like to share that Hayley’s cranioplasty surgery has been successfully completed as planned. My sincere appreciation goes to the exceptional medical team. Their expertise and steady hands were pivotal in this journey, ensuring a smooth and successful surgery. Especially Dr. Mai who not only performed the surgery but was also the one who saved her life 2 weeks ago," he stated.
"We are profoundly touched by the outpouring of support and prayers from each of you. Your thoughts, prayers, and positive energy have been a source of strength and comfort for us during this challenging time. It’s truly heartwarming to know how much love and care surrounds us. This surgery marks a significant milestone in my wife’s recovery journey, and your support has played a crucial role in getting us here. We are filled with hope and optimism for the future, knowing she is on the path to a full recovery, surrounded by such a loving community," he concluded.