Derek Hough and Wife Hayley Erbert Kiss Under the Christmas Tree After Her Emergency Brain Surgery: Photo

As OK! previously reported, the pair, who got married in August, were on their Symphony of Dance tour around the country when Hayley was diagnosed with a cranial hematoma and had to undergo emergency surgery on December 7.

On December 15, Derek posted a video of the duo walking around Washington, D.C. — where the incident occurred — as he revealed how his wife is coping. "Hayley is doing well. Her recovery process has been nothing short of a miracle. She still has a ways to go with another surgery, hopefully in a few weeks, to insert a skull implant to replace the piece that was removed during the craniectomy. It will restore the skull to its natural shape and protect the brain from injury," he shared.

"While this isn’t the holiday season either of us envisioned, it’s one that we’re incredibly grateful to have. We look forward to cherishing these moments with a deeper appreciation for life and the people in it," he continued.