Michael Cohen Claims Prosecutors Pressured Him to Testify Against Donald Trump in Shocking Admission

Article continues below advertisement

Michael Cohen, Donald Trump’s former personal lawyer and a key witness in various New York legal cases against him, dropped a bombshell on Friday, January 16, alleging that prosecutors pressured and coerced him into providing testimony aimed at securing convictions against Trump.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Michael Cohen accused New York prosecutors of pressuring him to testify against Donald Trump.

Article continues below advertisement

Cohen shared his claims in a post on Substack, echoing comments reported by multiple outlets. He accused prosecutors from both the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office and the New York Attorney General's Office of seeking information that aligned with their theories. In his view, they often employed leading questions when his responses contradicted their narrative. “From the time I first began meeting with lawyers from the Manhattan DA’s Office and the New York Attorney General’s Office in connection with their investigations of President Trump, and through the trials, I felt pressured and coerced to provide only information and testimony that would satisfy the government’s desire to build cases against and secure judgments and convictions against President Trump,” Cohen wrote.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA The lawyer shared the allegations in a detailed Substack post.

Article continues below advertisement

This statement represents a significant shift from Cohen's earlier role as a cooperating witness and frequent critic of Trump. He publicly testified about Trump’s business practices and served as a key witness for the prosecution in Trump’s New York hush money trial, which culminated in Trump’s conviction in 2024 on 34 felony counts.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Michael Cohen claimed prosecutors pushed him to give answers that fit their narrative.

Article continues below advertisement

In his latest remarks, Cohen suggested that prosecutors sought testimony solely to bolster their case, disregarding any information he provided that didn’t support their claims. “When my testimony was insufficient for a point the prosecution sought to make, prosecutors often asked inappropriate leading questions to elicit answers that matched their narrative,” Cohen stated.

Article continues below advertisement

Cohen cooperated with the investigations and trials, hoping prosecutors would view his assistance favorably following his prison sentence. He pleaded guilty in 2018 to federal charges related to campaign finance violations tied to hush money payments and tax offenses, resulting in a prison sentence. His allegations surface as Trump’s legal team pursues litigation tied to the hush money case. Cohen expressed these views while Trump seeks to have his request to relocate the case to federal court reviewed by an appeals court.

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

The New York Attorney General’s Office secured a civil fraud judgment against Trump and his company, which Trump is currently appealing. The Manhattan District Attorney’s Office prosecuted the hush money case; however, they did not immediately respond to Cohen’s claims. Trump quickly seized upon Cohen’s remarks as new proof that the prosecutions were politically motivated. An outlet reported that he dismissed the New York cases, framing Cohen’s allegations as validation for his ongoing complaints about the investigations.

Article continues below advertisement

BREAKING 🚨 Donald Trump said Michael Cohen said he was ‘COERCED’ by Letitia James and Alvin Bragg



THIS IS ABSOLUTELY WILD pic.twitter.com/HYMoOyBhAV — MAGA Voice (@MAGAVoice) January 17, 2026 Source: @MAGAVoice/X

Article continues below advertisement

Cohen’s credibility has consistently sparked debate in legal proceedings surrounding Trump. During the hush money trial, prosecutors claimed Cohen's insider knowledge enabled him to clarify reimbursements and communications tied to the payments. Conversely, the defense highlighted his past lies and criminal history, questioning his integrity throughout cross-examinations. The Associated Press described Cohen as a crucial yet challenging witness, given his controversial past.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Donald Trump’s allies quickly pointed to Michael Cohen’s claims as proof of political motivation.

Article continues below advertisement

Cohen’s latest allegations do not alter the official record of his sworn testimony but add another layer to the ongoing political discourse surrounding the New York prosecutions. As Trump campaigns for the 2026 midterm cycle, he continues to contest both convictions and civil penalties imposed prior to his anticipated return to office.