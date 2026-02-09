or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > Politics > Donald Trump
OK LogoPolitics

Michael Cohen Claims Prosecutors Pressured Him to Testify Against Donald Trump in Shocking Admission

split photo of Donald Trump & Michael Cohen
Source: MEGA

Michael Cohen alleged prosecutors pressured him to give testimony against Donald Trump.

Profile Image

Feb. 9 2026, Published 10:22 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Michael Cohen, Donald Trump’s former personal lawyer and a key witness in various New York legal cases against him, dropped a bombshell on Friday, January 16, alleging that prosecutors pressured and coerced him into providing testimony aimed at securing convictions against Trump.

Article continues below advertisement
image of Michael Cohen accused New York prosecutors of pressuring him to testify against Donald Trump.
Source: MEGA

Michael Cohen accused New York prosecutors of pressuring him to testify against Donald Trump.

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Cohen shared his claims in a post on Substack, echoing comments reported by multiple outlets. He accused prosecutors from both the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office and the New York Attorney General's Office of seeking information that aligned with their theories. In his view, they often employed leading questions when his responses contradicted their narrative.

“From the time I first began meeting with lawyers from the Manhattan DA’s Office and the New York Attorney General’s Office in connection with their investigations of President Trump, and through the trials, I felt pressured and coerced to provide only information and testimony that would satisfy the government’s desire to build cases against and secure judgments and convictions against President Trump,” Cohen wrote.

Article continues below advertisement
image of The lawyer shared the allegations in a detailed Substack post.
Source: MEGA

The lawyer shared the allegations in a detailed Substack post.

Article continues below advertisement

This statement represents a significant shift from Cohen's earlier role as a cooperating witness and frequent critic of Trump. He publicly testified about Trump’s business practices and served as a key witness for the prosecution in Trump’s New York hush money trial, which culminated in Trump’s conviction in 2024 on 34 felony counts.

Article continues below advertisement
image of Michael Cohen claimed prosecutors pushed him to give answers that fit their narrative.
Source: MEGA

Michael Cohen claimed prosecutors pushed him to give answers that fit their narrative.

Article continues below advertisement

In his latest remarks, Cohen suggested that prosecutors sought testimony solely to bolster their case, disregarding any information he provided that didn’t support their claims.

“When my testimony was insufficient for a point the prosecution sought to make, prosecutors often asked inappropriate leading questions to elicit answers that matched their narrative,” Cohen stated.

Article continues below advertisement

Cohen cooperated with the investigations and trials, hoping prosecutors would view his assistance favorably following his prison sentence. He pleaded guilty in 2018 to federal charges related to campaign finance violations tied to hush money payments and tax offenses, resulting in a prison sentence.

His allegations surface as Trump’s legal team pursues litigation tied to the hush money case. Cohen expressed these views while Trump seeks to have his request to relocate the case to federal court reviewed by an appeals court.

MORE ON:
Donald Trump

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

The New York Attorney General’s Office secured a civil fraud judgment against Trump and his company, which Trump is currently appealing. The Manhattan District Attorney’s Office prosecuted the hush money case; however, they did not immediately respond to Cohen’s claims.

Trump quickly seized upon Cohen’s remarks as new proof that the prosecutions were politically motivated. An outlet reported that he dismissed the New York cases, framing Cohen’s allegations as validation for his ongoing complaints about the investigations.

Article continues below advertisement
Source: @MAGAVoice/X
Article continues below advertisement

Cohen’s credibility has consistently sparked debate in legal proceedings surrounding Trump. During the hush money trial, prosecutors claimed Cohen's insider knowledge enabled him to clarify reimbursements and communications tied to the payments. Conversely, the defense highlighted his past lies and criminal history, questioning his integrity throughout cross-examinations. The Associated Press described Cohen as a crucial yet challenging witness, given his controversial past.

Article continues below advertisement
image of Donald Trump’s allies quickly pointed to Michael Cohen’s claims as proof of political motivation.
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump’s allies quickly pointed to Michael Cohen’s claims as proof of political motivation.

Article continues below advertisement

Cohen’s latest allegations do not alter the official record of his sworn testimony but add another layer to the ongoing political discourse surrounding the New York prosecutions. As Trump campaigns for the 2026 midterm cycle, he continues to contest both convictions and civil penalties imposed prior to his anticipated return to office.

While Cohen did not provide documentary evidence to back his assertions that prosecutors demanded tailored answers, his descriptions of meetings and questioning resonated quickly with right-leaning media and Trump allies, who argue that the New York prosecutions amount to an abuse of power.

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2026 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.