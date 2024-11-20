Donald Trump's Lawyers Claim Hush Money Case Should Be Thrown Out as President-Elect Is 'Completely Immune' After 2024 Election Win

Donald Trump's legal team has called for the "immediate dismissal" of the president-elect's hush money case following his 2024 election win.

In March 2023, Trump, 78, was charged with 34 felony counts of falsifying business documents. The charges were in connection with a payment made to adult film star Stormy Daniels prior to the 2016 election to keep her from speaking about an alleged sexual encounter she claims occurred between them in 2006.